Unique And Spectacular, Making A Strong Impression The Main Logo Of The 2025 BRTV Snake Year Spring Festival Gala Unveiled With Impact

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BeiJing , China – On January 4, the main logo for the 2025 BRTV Snake Year Spring Festival Gala was unveiled. Sponsored exclusively by QINGHUA FENJIU, the gala's theme is“Spring Flowers Bloom, Happiness Towards the Future.” This event coincides with the inclusion of“Spring Festival – A Social Practice of Celebrating the Traditional New Year by the Chinese People” in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It deeply focuses on the values embodied in the Chinese Spring Festival, such as bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new, praying for blessings, and family reunion. The gala aims to present a culturally rich feast that is regionally distinctive, internationally expressive, and infused with a strong sense of the times and deep humanistic care, delivering a powerful message of overcoming challenges and a firm confidence in creating the future to Chinese people worldwide and to all humanity.

I Ultimate Presentation of Cultural Charm: The Main Logo of the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala Revealed

The main logo of the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala features the theme“Auspicious Snake Brings Good Fortune, Abundant Wealth.” Designed with the concept of“Creating a Happy Life,” it cleverly integrates various elements such as the zodiac auspicious animals, traditional ceremonial vessels, and auspicious patterns. The result is a harmonious symphony of cultural elements that resonates with both visual and cultural significance.

The overall shape of the logo resembles a reishi mushroom, appearing full and rich, with smooth and rounded lines that evoke the dynamic form of the traditional Chinese artifact“Ruyi.” This symbolizes the gradual unfolding of a happy and auspicious life. Atop the reishi, two agile snakes dance gracefully, their forms elegantly detailed and lifelike, effectively capturing the essence of the mythical serpent.







In Chinese traditional culture, the snake is a brilliant symbol of wisdom and power; the reishi, a precious medicinal herb, has long been regarded as a symbol of auspiciousness, value, longevity, and beauty. The folk tale of the snake guarding the reishi adds a layer of auspicious charm to this design. The dual snakes entwined in symmetrical harmony symbolize the rhythmic cycle of the four seasons, vividly expressing the beautiful wish of“Creating a Happy Life.”

At the center of the reishi, the numbers“2025” are inspired by the common“panhui” pattern found in Shang and Zhou dynasty bronze vessels, which are characterized by elegance and strength. Surrounding the“2025” are traditional Chinese patterns such as honeysuckle, auspicious clouds, and ocean waves, symbolizing the vitality of the snake in ancient mythology, capable of transforming into birds in the sky and fish in the sea, embodying endless life force.

In terms of color and texture, the logo cleverly borrows from the“gold inlaid jade” concept of the 2008 Beijing Olympic medals. The golden hue shines brilliantly like the sun, exuding a sense of grandeur and wealth, while the jade color is soft and elegant, representing purity and beauty. The 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala logo, reminiscent of a dancing snake, signifies a harmonious bond of gold and jade, gradually weaving happiness and a beautiful life, offering the most sincere and magnificent blessings for the Snake Year Spring Festival.

II Ultimate Fusion of Regional Charm: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Collaborating for a New Spring Chapter

Grounded in Reality: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Jointly Record for the First Time, Building an Integrated Cultural Bond.

The 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala showcases its unique regional charm and innovative spirit, once again leading the national Spring Festival gala trend and demonstrating the ultimate fusion of culture from Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. This marks the first joint recording of a Spring Festival gala among these three regions, serving not only as a feast of cultural exchange but also as a showcase of cultural innovation. Total Director Qin Zheng expressed,“We hope that through this joint recording, the three regions can come together more closely in culture and showcase our achievements in cultural collaborative development to the nation and even the world.” Through this collaboration, the three areas deeply integrate culturally, collectively presenting the results of their coordinated development in economics, society, and culture, sending a positive signal of collaboration and allowing the world to see the vitality and cultural charm of this region, undoubtedly making the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala a frontrunner in national events!

Attracting Popularity: A Star-Studded Lineup from Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Cross-Border Performances Control the Stage.

The cultural heritage of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is rich, producing numerous talents. The lineup for this gala is vibrant and includes not only“old friends we haven't seen in a long time” but also many“surprising new combinations.” For example, stars like Guan Xiaotong, Hu Xianxu, and Wang Baoqiang will perform the song“Going Home for the New Year,” which blends elements of opera, folk arts, and acrobatics, showcasing the beautiful picture of coordinated development in the region. The director team revealed that there will be many such“cross-border collaborations,” with over ten language programs focusing on popular topics like“silver economy” and“artificial intelligence,” reflecting contemporary social phenomena and the attitudes of young people. The dance and music segments will feature many visual spectacles, utilizing advanced technologies like multiple lifting platforms, digital screens, and AIGC to create stunning visual effects. They will also incorporate rich cultural elements, such as the successful application of Beijing's central axis for UNESCO heritage, the opening of three new subway lines, and various intangible cultural heritage aspects like Peking opera and Yangliuqing paintings, showcasing unique innovative highlights and leading advantages to provide audiences with an unprecedented audiovisual experience, continually advancing the national Spring Festival gala along the paths of cultural integration and innovation!

Creating Warmth: Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Share Cozy Moments of New Year Celebration, Bringing Warmth to the Festivities.

To create a gala rich with the warmth of human life, the stage design for the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala breaks conventional boundaries again, creating an immersive community experience in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei with a“de-staged” approach. Featuring scenes like a dumpling restaurant, courtyard, supermarket, photo studio, flower shop, and commercial street, it recreates the everyday life of the people, showcasing the unchanging warmth of humanity amidst the changes of the times. The director team has thoughtfully listened to and responded to the audience's voice, integrating the concept of“let's make dumplings together” into the entire gala design. The ongoing dumpling story collection activity invites Chinese people worldwide to share their dumpling-making stories, allowing the audience to feel the rich flavor of the New Year and the warmth of home during the gala. This year, the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala will also focus on“dumplings,” a traditional cultural symbol, through a“thousand-person dumpling feast” participated in by people from the three regions, showcasing regional characteristics and cultural fusion while linking programs with the theme of“making dumplings,” highlighting the cultural significance and social practice value of the Spring Festival. This unique cultural experience will make the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala stand out among national events!

Promoting National Spirit: Gathering Intangible Cultural Heritage from Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Bridging Civilizations to International Standards.

To further highlight the Snake Year characteristics of“auspicious snakes,” snake artifacts from Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei will be showcased together for the first time at the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala. These artifacts carry the historical memories and cultural connections of the three regions, offering the audience a cultural journey through time. The intangible cultural heritage projects from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area will also be integrated into the programs using innovative techniques, such as the exquisite craftsmanship of Hebei Ding porcelain, the delicate strokes of Yangliuqing paintings, the rich charm of Peking opera, and the thrilling excitement of Hebei acrobatics, allowing the audience to deeply appreciate the profound essence of traditional culture. This is not only a transmission and promotion of intangible cultural heritage but also an opportunity to showcase these treasures on an international stage through the Spring Festival gala, enhancing the global recognition and interest in the culture of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. On the occasion of the successful application for UNESCO recognition of the Spring Festival, the 2025 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala will collaborate with traditional culture influencers and celebrity guests to introduce Spring Festival culture and launch a series of themed live broadcasts through Beijing Radio and Television's official new media platform, Beijing Time, to delve into the customs and cultural connotations of the Spring Festival. This will engage a broad audience, especially young groups, in interaction, providing a new window for Chinese people worldwide and global citizens to understand and experience traditional Chinese culture, highlighting the leadership position of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in cultural inheritance and innovation, while revitalizing the Spring Festival culture in the new era. The Spring Festival belongs to China, and it belongs to the world. This expansion of international perspective will make the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala shine brightly among national events!

III. The Ultimate Display of Brand Charm: Quality Assurance from Eleven Years of Ratings Champion

As the leading brand of provincial-level Spring Festival galas,“BRTV Spring Festival Gala” has consecutively won the CSM35 city provincial satellite TV simultaneous ratings championship for eleven years. Watching the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala on New Year's Day has become an annual ritual for many viewers. Total Director Qin Zheng stated,“We have been exploring new forms and content for the programs, hoping to bring more surprises and touches to the audience. We pay attention to social hotspots, listen to the voices of the audience, and strive to make the gala programs closer to life and the people.” As the most influential national gala brand, the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala has worked hand in hand with partners over the years to create the most grounded and powerful content products in Beijing. This year, the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala has specially collaborated with the Beijing Cultural Heritage Bureau and the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum to launch a limited edition“Heavenly Palace Coffer Icebox Magnet,” and designed a mascot for the Year of the Snake,“Little Flower,” inspired by traditional Chinese culture, fully showcasing the cultural power of the capital. In terms of commercial cooperation, the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala enhances cultural resonance, allowing brand communication to break boundaries with greater depth and strength. The strength of Beijing represents the highest standards in content production and marketing services, and the innovation of the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala is ever-evolving.

The 2025 BRTV Snake Year Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast simultaneously on January 29 (New Year's Day) at 19:30 across Beijing Satellite TV, Tianjin Satellite TV, Hebei Satellite TV, Beijing Art Channel, Beijing Time, and various long video platforms and new media platforms.“Spring Flowers Bloom, Happiness Towards the Future!” Stay tuned!