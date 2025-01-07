Beer Institute Releases November 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2024:
The November 2024 estimate is 10,530,000 barrels, for a decrease of 2.4% compared to November 2023 removals of 10,791,100.
| Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
| (31 Gallon Barrels)
| Month
| 2023
| 2024
| Percent Change
| Volume Change
| January
| 11,208,167
| 11,508,721
| 2.7%
| 300,554
| February
| 11,043,282
| 12,100,525
| 9.6%
| 1,057,243
| March
| 14,730,269
| 12,374,224
| -16.0%
| -2,356,045
| April
| 12,859,240
| 12,445,223
| -3.2%
| -414,017
| May
| 12,771,963
| 13,518,871
| 5.8%
| 746,908
| June
| 15,155,437
| 14,177,623
| -6.5%
| -977,814
| July
| 13,268,213
| 12,681,783
| -4.4%
| -586,430
| August
| 14,096,274
| 12,948,763
| -8.1%
| -1,147,511
| September
| 13,081,553
| 11,862,907
| -9.3%
| -1,218,646
| October
| 11,269,946
| 11,360,341
| 0.8%
| 90,395
| November
| 10,791,100
| 10,530,000
| -2.4%
| -261,100
| YTD
| 140,275,444
| 135,508,981
| -3.4%
| -4,766,463
The December 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February, 2025.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .
CONTACT: Stacy Skelly
Beer Institute
2027372337
