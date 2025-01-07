UREVO Debuts New Compact Treadmill Series At CES 2025, Expanding Its Smart Fitness Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The UREVO CyberPad for Home takes center stage among the showcased models, distinguished by a 2.5HP brushless motor. This results in a 30% reduction in noise and fewer pollutants compared to its predecessors. Addressing the space constraints faced by taller runners with previous 2-in-1 home treadmills, the series has been redesigned to offer an expanded effective belt area. Additionally, the treadmills feature a dedicated MegaLift system, enabling elevation adjustments at both the front and rear ends, with an incline angle reaching up to 14% - a unique feature in the under-desk treadmill category.

UREVO also released its latest wellness product series, tailored for sports enthusiasts. The new lineup includes an intelligent leg massager and a smart scale. These products integrate seamlessly with the UREVO SmartCoach App, allowing users to operate all UREVO smart devices from one platform. This integration enables users to access detailed health and fitness data and to customize their exercise and recovery plans.

"This is a pivotal moment for us at UREVO as we are setting foot in major markets through various retail channels. The new products we're unveiling today at CES are a testament to our dedication to technological innovation and our response to consumer needs," said Vincent Wang, Marketing Director, UREVO. "Since our inception, UREVO has been dedicated to being a caring personal fitness partner, and we're eager to bring new solutions to our customers."

As a trailblazer in home fitness solutions, UREVO has created a comprehensive lineup of treadmills suited for walking and running. Building on the success of the SpaceWalk series, which introduced a revolutionary lightweight treadmill with a pioneering lifting function for incline in 2022, UREVO continues to push the boundaries of innovation to meet the daily fitness demands of users.

UREVO is experiencing rapid growth, with a global user base that spans over 1 million individuals, connected through a network of more than 30 distributors. The active community of the UREVO SmartCoach App is seeing steady monthly growth of 30%.

With a portfolio that showcases disruptive innovation through 150 patents, UREVO is not only expanding its hardware offerings but also leveraging its research and development prowess to provide more comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its users.

Visitors to CES 2025 can discover UREVO's innovations in home fitness at booth #55835, Venetian Expo, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2025.

About UREVO

UREVO believes in elevating the intelligence and convenience of home fitness and office wellness. UREVO's flagship products include state-of-the-art treadmills, available across the USA, Europe, Asia, and other regions through main retail outlets and specialized fitness equipment stores. Complemented by localized customer service, delivery, and dedicated after-sales support, UREVO is committed to enhancing your fitness journey with unparalleled convenience.

