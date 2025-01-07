ASUS Showcases Comprehensive AI-Driven, Secure And Sustainable PC Lineup For Enterprise, SMB And Education At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert B series for enterprise performance, Expert P series for SMB collaboration and Chromebook for durable and versatile education solutions

KEY POINTS



Optimized business performance : ExpertBook B5 and ExpertCenter B900 drive AI productivity with powerful, customizable Intel® CoreTM Ultra options for enterprises

Flexible performance and collaboration: ExpertBook P3 with AI-powered ExpertMeet supports seamless collaboration for growing SMBs and prosumers Versatile and durable for education: Chromebook CX14 offers reliable, easy management and a robust design, ideal for learning environments









LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today at CES 2025 unveiled its latest commercial PC lineup, designed to meet diverse business and education needs with advanced performance, security and sustainability features. The lineup includes ExpertBook B5 (B5405CCA/B5605CCA), ExpertBook B3 (B3405CAA/B3605CAA) and ExpertCenter B900 (B900MF/B900SF) series for large enterprises, with the ExpertCenter B900 being the first commercial AI desktop from ASUS equipped with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and AI-driven functionality for high customization and demanding workloads.

Small- and medium-sized businesses are supported by ExpertBook P3 (P3405CVA/P3605CVA), ExpertCenter P400 AiO (P440VA/P470VA), and ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV), each providing reliable performance and flexible solutions for cost-conscious businesses. For the education sector, Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA) combines durability with seamless manageability, ensuring efficient IT oversight and engagement in learning environments. Together, these models showcase the ASUS commitment to sustainable innovation and exceptional business performance across industries.

Expert B series: AI productivity and sustainable innovation for modern business

ExpertBook B5 and B3 series empower on-the-go professionals with robust performance, featuring Intel Core Ultra mobile processors (Series 2) and WiFi 7 for fast, reliable connectivity. Designed for durability, both models meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, passing 24 military-grade procedures and over 150 ASUS Superior Durability tests to ensure resilience. They also support dual SO-DIMM and SSD slots for adaptable configurations that accommodate evolving business needs. Both ExpertBook B5 and B3 include dual BIOS for added reliability, while B5 also features Intel vPro® for enhanced manageability and security in enterprise environments. Data protection is prioritized across both models with biometric login, discrete TPM technology, and optional smart card readers. Both models come with Windows 11 Pro, providing a secure and versatile operating system for professional requirements.

With ASUS PC Lifecycle Services, the Expert B series offers a complete IT solution, delivering seamless management through tools like MyASUS and ASUS Control Center to enhance productivity and security. With a 16:10 display and an AI-powered camera with noise-canceling features, these devices optimize virtual meetings, making them ideal for hybrid work settings.

As the first ASUS products to introduce the Digital Product Passport (DPP), ExpertBook B5 and B3 series reflect the ASUS commitment to sustainability, offering transparent and eco-conscious lifecycle management.

ExpertCenter B900 is engineered for demanding enterprise environments, featuring Intel Core Ultra desktop processors (Series 2) – the first Intel desktop-processor series with a dedicated NPU for efficient AI tasks. With Intel vPro platform support, it provides secure manageability and high performance for data-intensive applications. Designed with robust security, including discrete TPM 2.0 and dual BIOS, ExpertCenter B900 ensures data integrity for critical tasks. Equipped with Windows 11 Pro, the B900 ensures a secure and optimized environment for enterprise-level applications. Its military-grade durability and tool-free design allow for easy upgrades, while management tools like MyASUS, ASUS Control Center and ASUS Business Manager streamline IT support and enhance operational efficiency, making ExpertCenter B900 a scalable, AI-enhanced solution for enterprises.

Expert P series: Intelligent collaboration and reliable performance for SMB growth

The Expert P-series lineup - featuring ExpertBook P3 , ExpertCenter P400 AiO and ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower - delivers robust, AI-enhanced tools and dependable performance for small- and medium-sized businesses. Designed for dynamic work environments, these devices combine AI-enhanced features, simplified IT management, and robust security to help SMBs thrive.

ExpertBook P3 integrates AI-powered ExpertMeet for seamless collaboration, featuring tools such as meeting transcription with speaker ID, translation of summaries, live captions and watermarks for video and presentations. Additional features like AI-enhanced video and advanced noise cancellation ensure professional-quality calls, making it ideal for hybrid work. Available in 14- and 16-inch options, ExpertBook P3 provides solid computing power in a secure Windows 11 environment with a NIST SP800-155-compliant BIOS, making it ideal for professionals seeking a reliable work companion. With a high-performance, secure design that's crafted for everyday ease of use, the P-series lineup provides affordable, business-level technology that supports productivity and collaboration, enabling SMBs to navigate an evolving business landscape confidently.

For businesses seeking an all-in-one solution, ExpertCenter P400 AiO combines performance and style in a compact design that integrates effortlessly into modern workspaces. With options of 23.8-inch or 27-inch FHD displays, a high screen-to-body ratio and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, ExpertCenter P400 AiO provides a premium experience for video calls and multimedia tasks. Its VESA-mount compatibility and sleek form factor make it versatile, while business-grade security and connectivity features ensure reliability in SMB environments.

ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower offers a powerful and scalable desktop solution tailored to cost-conscious businesses. Powered by Intel Core i7 processors and optional NVIDIA® graphics, this high-performance mini tower can handle demanding applications and multitasking with ease. Its advanced thermal solutions ensure consistent and quiet performance, while a tool-free design simplifies maintenance and upgrades, making it easy for businesses to adapt their systems as they grow. Additionally, ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower integrates AI ExpertMeet to enhance videoconferencing experiences, adding value for businesses that rely on virtual collaboration.

ASUS Chromebook CX14: Versatile, durable, and ready for education

Chromebook CX14 is designed for the education sector, offering a reliable, easy-to-manage solution. The device comes in a variety of stylish finishes and colors, including Quiet Blue, Fabric Blue and Misty Grey. Built for durability, it features wear-resistant paint, a 14-inch FHD display with an optional touchscreen, a screw-less battery latching system, and fewer screws on the bottom cover for simplified maintenance. These design elements facilitate easy servicing, help extend the device's lifespan, provide lasting value, and minimize disruptions in dynamic classroom environments.





NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5405CCA/B5605CCA):

ASUS ExpertBook B3 (B3405CAA/B3605CAA):

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405CVA/P3605CVA):

ASUS ExpertCenter B900 (B900SF):

ASUS ExpertCenter B900 (B900MF):

ASUS ExpertCenter AiO P400 (P440VA/P470VA):

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV):

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA):

ASUS Business website:

ASUS LinkedIn:

ASUS Business LinkedIn:

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Canada Facebook:

ASUS Canada Instagram:

ASUS Canada YouTube:

ASUS Global X (Twitter):

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...