Arnell Evans, LCDC, CART's Book, In Full Bloom: Give Me Flowers So That I Can Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inspire Readers to Embrace Their Unique Journeys

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Full Bloom: Give Me Flowers So That I Can Live by Arnell Evans, LCDC, CART , is a soul-stirring collection of stories that illuminate the resilience of the human spirit. This encourages readers to embrace their personal growth, no matter how challenging their circumstances, and reminds them that their unique journeys, like flowers in full bloom, are truly beautiful.In Full Bloom transcends cultural and emotional boundaries, offering readers narratives that serve as both a mirror and a map for their own lives. Each story is a testament to hope, perseverance, and the potential for transformation, providing an inspiring roadmap for personal empowerment and self-discovery.Arnell Evans, LCDC, CART is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor and Certified Anger Resolution Therapist with over two decades of experience in substance abuse and co-dependency counseling. She has worked extensively with women, adolescents, and groups, developing innovative methods to help teens build coping strategies and leadership skills.A dedicated Program Manager for TAFS, an adolescent peer group organization, Evans also served as a substance use disorder (SUDS) Counselor at a local charter school in one of the nation's most challenging neighborhoods. Her counseling practices are known for their engaging, interactive, and fun approach, making her a sought-after professional in her field. She is currently a DWI/DUI counselor and remains active in her community and church, where she has facilitated Bible study classes for over 15 years.Evans brings her professional expertise and personal experiences to life in In Full Bloom, drawing from her upbringing in Houston's Third Ward and Sunnyside communities. Her commitment to helping others heal from childhood traumas and develop their gifts has inspired countless individuals.What Inspired the Book? Arnell Evans's motivation for writing In Full Bloom stems from her desire to help readers reflect on their own lives with hope and gratitude. Through her stories, she aims to inspire others to uncover the wisdom and beauty within their own journeys, ultimately leading to a more empowered and fulfilling life.Where to Buy: In Full Bloom: Give Me Flowers So That I Can Live is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about Arnell Evans and her work, visit her website at .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Arnell Evans LCDC CART on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.