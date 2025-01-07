Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Projected To Reach USD 940 Billion By 2033 With A Growing CAGR Of 13.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Surgical Instruments Tracking System Is Forecasted to Reach USD 940 Billion by 2033, Growing at A 13.9% CAGR. Discover The Growth & Trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global surgical instruments tracking system market is estimated to be valued at USD 255 billion in 2023. This market is expected to grow significantly, surpassing USD 940 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and the rising focus on patient safety and operational efficiency are driving the market's rapid expansion. Asset management software, such as those used for managing surgical tools, has become a crucial factor for hospitals to ensure they maintain the correct instruments in optimal condition for surgeries.Global Trends & Scopes Transforming the Surgical Instruments Tracking System MarketAsset management software from key providers helps to reduce uncertainty by allowing users to handle instruments effectively. As a result, the clinical team has the correct tools in the right condition at the right moment for the treatment at hand. Their management staff evaluates the instruments during the instrument inventory to verify they are in perfect operating order. Any instrument that has to be replaced receives appropriate advice. The inventory's goal is to offer end customers precise tray data that can be imported into their asset management software.This gives end users the tools they need to efficiently manage all areas of the SPD (Surge Protective Device) life cycle. Furthermore, it allows them to regulate their instrument supply and demands. The surgical instruments monitoring system, in addition to tracking instruments and collecting data at all touchpoints, analyses the data to find inefficiencies and chances for improvement and provides tailored solutions for a facility's unique needs. Certain market participants intend to generate a digital lifecycle file for each sterilized item and maintain it automatically throughout the cycleGet Full Report Now -How does the Unique Device Identification (UDI) program impact the surgical instrument tracking system market?The Unique Device Identification (UDI) program significantly impacts the surgical instrument tracking system market by enhancing compliance, improving patient safety, and driving technological advancements in tracking solutions.Key Impacts of UDI on the MarketRegulatory Compliance: The UDI program, established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), mandates that medical devices, including surgical instruments, be labeled with unique identifiers. This requirement compels manufacturers and healthcare providers to implement effective tracking systems to ensure compliance. As the number of devices covered by UDI increases, the demand for surgical instrument tracking systems is expected to grow correspondinglyEnhanced Patient Safety: By facilitating accurate identification and tracking of surgical instruments, UDI helps reduce the risk of errors associated with misidentification or misplaced instruments during surgical procedures. This leads to improved patient outcomes and minimizes incidents such as retained surgical items, which occur in thousands of cases annuallyAutomation and Efficiency: The UDI program encourages the adoption of advanced technologies such as RFID and barcode scanning within surgical instrument tracking systems. These technologies automate the tracking process, streamline inventory management, and ensure that the correct instruments are available when needed for surgeriesThis automation reduces manual labour and enhances operational efficiency in healthcare settings.Market Growth: The implementation of UDI is a significant driver for market expansion. As healthcare facilities strive to meet regulatory requirements, they invest in surgical instrument tracking systems that incorporate UDI compliance features. This trend is expected to propel the market's growth at a CAGR of approximately 13.9% over the next decadeGlobal Adoption: While the UDI program is primarily driven by regulations in the United States, similar initiatives are emerging globally, such as in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. This international focus on device traceability further stimulates demand for robust tracking systems across various marketsComponent InsightsSurgical instruments tracking systems typically consist of hardware and software components. The hardware includes RFID tags, barcode scanners, and handheld devices for real-time tracking of instruments. The software component allows for data analysis, inventory management, and reporting, enabling hospitals to make data-driven decisions for improved patient safety and operational efficiency. The integration of these systems with hospital IT infrastructure is a key feature, ensuring seamless tracking of sterile instruments throughout their lifecycle.Challenges Facing the MarketDespite its rapid growth, the surgical instrument tracking system market faces several challenges. High implementation and maintenance costs, particularly for advanced automation solutions, can limit adoption among smaller hospitals or healthcare facilities with budget constraints. Additionally, the integration of these systems with existing hospital IT infrastructures can be complex and time-consuming. There is also the challenge of data security, as sensitive patient and operational information is stored and processed within these systems, making them vulnerable to cyber threats.Regional InsightsThe surgical instruments tracking system market is experiencing substantial growth globally, with significant contributions from North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. North America holds a prominent share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory frameworks, and the presence of key market players. Europe follows closely, driven by the implementation of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and a growing focus on patient safety. In the Asia Pacific region, rapid healthcare advancements and increasing hospital automation are spurring market demand. Key players in these regions are continuously innovating to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers and improve overall surgical outcomes.Key Companies Revamping the Surgical Instruments Tracking System Market SpaceDue to the presence of several well-established competitors, the surgical instruments tracking systems market share is quite competitive. These businesses are focusing on broadening their reach through acquisitions, expansions, product approvals, and launches to take advantage of market growth prospects.Recent Developments:In October 2020, with the US$ 850 million acquisition of Key Surgical, a provider of hospital supplies such as surgical instruments and infection control, Steris expanded its global reach and added complementing product lines.In 2021, the T-DOC 2000 surgical tool traceability system was created by Getinge AB and Intelligent InSites, Inc. From reprocessing, inventory, and logistics through to usage, the system covers the sterile supply workflow of instruments, consumables, and implants.In September 2022, Vizinex RFID was acquired by HID Global. The purchase broadens HID Global's reach and significance in important vertical sectors, such as healthcare and the medical sector, and enhances its portfolio of RFID tags, which is the best in the business.Top Market Players in the MarketSpaTrack Medical LimitedKeir Surgical Ltd.NuTraceVizinex RFIDScanCARE Pty Ltd.RFID DiscoveryHealthtech Pivot LLPRMS Omega HealthcareAvery Dennison CorporationBecton, Dickinson and CompanySTERISIntegra LifeSciences Holdings CorporationXerafyB. Braun Melsungen AG.Key Segments Profiled in the Market SurveyBy Component:SoftwareHardwareServicesBy Technology:BarcodeRadio Frequency Identification (RFID)By End User:HospitalPublic HospitalPrivate HospitalOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaAsia PacificThe Middle East &AfricaEuropeExplore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The surgical operating microscope market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to USD 5.3 billion by 2034.The surgical navigation system market share is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, up from USD 940 Million in 2020 to reach a valuation of USD 1,700 Million by 2030.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 