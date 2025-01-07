Restaurant Technologies Year In Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial kitchen company recaps a year full of workplace recognition and sets the table for success in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2025

Commercial kitchen automation company recaps a year full of workplace recognition and sets the table for success in 2025

M INNEAPOLIS , Minn., ( January 7 , 2025 ) – Minnesota based Restaurant Technologies crossed several company milestones in 2025, was recognized as an“America's Best Workplace” nationally and regionally and set the foundation for success in 2025 with new leadership on the executive team. Below are the highlights of 2024:

Company Highligh ts



- Exceeded 45,000 customers serviced by 41 depots nationwide. - Released second Corporate Impact Report.

- Highlights include over $600K raised for the RTI Educational Foundation, more than $100K for the American Diabetes Association, and additional philanthropic efforts by employees.

- Converted over 314 million pounds of waste oil into renewable diesel or biodiesel

- Equating to 8 million cubic feet of landfill space saved, over 26 million pounds of trash saved, and an equivalent of over 107,000 co2e vehicle emissions.

- Highlighted the circular economy created through the partnership with Sheetz and Chevron REG that minimizes waste by using recycled used cooking oil in its gas pumps.

- Partnered with South Chicago Packing to bring liquid beef tallow to the foodservice industry through a bulk oil management system for the first time.

Company and Employee Recognition



- President and CEO Jeff Kiesel Named 2024 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland Award Finalist. - General Counsel Diana Geseking recognized as a“Notable General Counsel” by Twin Cities Business.

- Chief Information Officer Andy Dulka Named 2024 ORBIE Award Finalist for the third time.

- Awarded to the top Chief Information Officer in the state annually

- Nationally recognized by Newsweek in the following categories:

- America's Greatest Workplaces

- America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

- America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing

- Regionally recognized by the Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal as a“Best Place to Work” for the fourth time.

Executive Movement



- January 2024: Named Barry Danckert VP of Strategic and National Accounts. - Danckert is a 30-year industry veteran with 24 years at Coca-Cola will lead the strategic and national accounts segment.

- October 2024: Named Elizabeth Coveney the VP of its McDonald's Business Unit following former Vice President Lisa Merryfield's retirement.

- Coveney spent the last three years as the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Fitchburg and Leominster. Her previous experience includes 29 years with the Coca-Cola Company in various positions with her last role as the vice president of national retail sales.

- December 2024: Named Alissa Partee its Chief Operations Officer.

- Partee spent the last four years as the Chief People Officer at Restaurant Technologies. Before arriving at Restaurant Technologies, she spent three years with Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels in similar roles.

“We are proud of all that we've accomplished in 2024 and look forward to building upon our success in 2025. With some new pieces on our leadership team and a foundational culture of collaboration and trust, we are set to execute on our strategic vision for 2025 that will further establish Restaurant Technologies as an industry leader in commercial kitchen automation,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and Chief Executive Officer .

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies, you can find the media kit here or visit rti-inc.com .

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for over 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help“Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit , or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or X @RTIoil .

