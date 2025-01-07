Uniphy Launches Beyondtouch® 2.0: The Next Evolution In Smart Surfaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uniphy BeyondTouch 2.0 Smart Surface

Production-ready delivers tactile, responsive, and customizable interfaces for Automotive, Appliances, and Consumer Electronics

- Stefan Graf, ViessmannLEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uniphy, the UK-based smart surface company, today announces the launch of BeyondTouch® 2.0 , an innovative platform that reshapes how consumers interact with physical products. By seamlessly blending physical interaction with digital flexibility, BeyondTouch 2.0 enables product designers to create intuitive, tactile, and visually stunning control features for devices and appliances across industries.Following successful demonstrations of the technology's first iteration, Uniphy is unveiling the production-ready BeyondTouch 2.0 platform.“BeyondTouch 2.0 represents a major advancement for industries seeking to elevate their products,” said Jim Nicholas, CEO of Uniphy.“We've harnessed mainstream manufacturing technologies, standard components, and commodity materials to deliver a platform that is low risk for OEMs yet provides significant brand differentiation. BeyondTouch 2.0 is a canvas for creating UX that delights all the senses-beautiful, responsive, and a pleasure to use.”Manufacturers can license BeyondTouch 2.0 and access its adaptable API to create innovative, touch-enabled interfaces that redefine consumer expectations.Uniphy collaborates with a range of trusted industry partners, including Antolin, Hyundai, PSi Control, Therefore and Viessmann, to ensure seamless integration and delivery, helping customers leverage the full potential of this trailblazing platform.“BeyondTouch 2.0 has the versatility of a touch interface, paired with the confidence and immediacy of physical controls,” added Stefan Graf, Head of Technical Department Electrics and Electronics, Viessmann.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Uniphy to help our customers leverage this technology to transform user experiences and deliver must-have products.”Uniphy has partnered with Antolin to develop advanced in-car user interfaces by integrating Uniphy's smart-surface technology with Grupo Antolin's decorative and lighting solutions. With Hyundai Motor Group, Uniphy co-developed freeform-conforming, smart Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) utilizing BeyondTouch smart-surface technology.Inside the BeyondTouch 2.0 PlatformThe BeyondTouch 2.0 platform empowers Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, Home Appliance manufacturers, and Consumer Electronics brands to deliver next-generation smart surfaces. These surfaces deliver the flexibility and programmability of digital controls and the tactile precision and safety of traditional buttons, dials, and switches. BeyondTouch 2.0 is a new paradigm for HMI (Human Machine Interface) that has the benefits of both digital and mechanical controls, without their disadvantages, and delivers a distinctive experience that users delight in.BeyondTouch 2.0 offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies designed for product leaders ready to redefine user experience and lead the smart surface revolution:.UX Canvas: Redefine user interactions with advanced architectures for domes, dials, buttons, sliders, touchless and more. Fully customizable via an adaptable API and integration with CAD and simulation tools, BeyondTouch 2.0 ensures intuitive and seamless control..Smart Surface: Leverage cutting-edge materials, optoelectronics, and embedded digital technologies to create versatile, waterproof and durable touch interfaces. From touch-enabled 3D surfaces to proximity detection and in-air gestures, BeyondTouch 2.0 excels even in challenging environments..Design Enablement: Streamline the journey from concept to production. With expertise in characterization, functional design, prototyping, and production readiness, BeyondTouch 2.0 accelerates time-to-market while ensuring precision and quality.Key Benefits.Responsive Precision: Fast, accurate responses to every touch or gesture..High Sensitivity: Adaptive pressure control for refined user input..User Clarity: Intuitive feedback and clear control, building user confidence..Durability: Reliable performance in demanding environments, including resistance to dirt, liquids, and wear..Sustainability: Engineered with materials that prioritize environmental responsibility.Real-World Impact Across Industries.Automotive: Transform automotive interiors with integrated 3D touch controls, enabling drivers to manage functions safely and precisely. Haptic and acoustic feedback enhances the driving experience..Appliances: Reinvent home appliances with smart touch controls seamlessly embedded into surfaces. BeyondTouch 2.0 elevates functionality, aesthetics, and durability for refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, and more..Consumer Electronics: Enhance consumer devices, from gaming consoles to smart thermostats, with precision controls, pressure sensitivity, and haptic feedback for immersive interaction.About UniphyUniphy is a UK-based technology company pioneering the development of smart surface solutions. With a mission to transform human-machine interaction, Uniphy leverages commodity materials combined in a novel way, digital intelligence, and UX innovation to create tactile, intelligent interfaces for automotive, white goods, consumer electronics, and more.

