Aviation Week Network Announces Class Of 2025 20 Twenties Winners

Top 20 Aerospace-bound Students to be Honored at 67th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network , in collaboration with Accenture , today announces the winners of the 2025 20 Twenties Awards program.Since its launch in 2013, the 20 Twenties program has garnered over 825 nominations from exceptional STEM students worldwide, awarding 200 of them with this prestigious recognition. This initiative brings together hiring managers, students, and educators to foster academic and professional excellence.“Congratulations to the 20 Twenties Class of 2025! Every year, the number of nominations grows, and the competition becomes more intense,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network.“We will celebrate these rising industry stars at the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon in March and are inspired by their many achievements. We're excited to watch their careers soar.”“The 2025 class of 20 Twenties winners are truly impressive. These students are demonstrating remarkable dedication in applying their exceptional STEM skills to drive real innovation,” said John Schmidt, global Aerospace and Defense industry lead at Accenture.“Accenture is committed to supporting this program and recognizing the outstanding talent that will shape the future of the aerospace and defense industry. Congratulations to all the winners.”The 20 Twenties program is expanding and gaining traction among colleges and universities with aviation, aerospace and defense, and STEM programs, and this year's program delivered 90 nominees from 46 different colleges and universities representing fourteen countries. Of the 46 nominator schools, 17 are new to the program.The 2025 20 Twenties winners and Universities are (in alphabetical order):.Sinan M. Abdulhak, University of Michigan.Kristen Ahner, University of Colorado Boulder.Lin Al Atik, Georgia Institute of Technology.Abraham O. Atte, Georgia Institute of Technology.Srihari Balaji, Columbia University.Liz M. Bosch Aponte, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Patrick E. Corrigan, Virginia Tech.Anderson "Sonny" Grooms, Miami University.Yair N. Guerrero, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign.William Kline, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Akshaj“Akku” Kumar, Texas A&M University.Jeremy J. Kuznetsov, University of Maryland.Kathryn Lampo, Columbia University.Abigail Lee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Henil Patel, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Vikas Patel, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Manmeet Pelia, Georgia Institute of Technology.Monica Shanmugam, Virginia Tech.Trevor Simoneau, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Elijah Simpson, University of MichiganThe winners are invited to the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon on March 6 and then honored that same day during Aviation Week Network's 67th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.The 20 Twenties program is a significant part of Aviation Week Network's workforce initiative that continues to cultivate, inform, and inspire the next generation of aerospace & defense professionals. The workforce initiative includes the following opportunities for students and young professionals:.20 Twenties Program.Aerospace Maintenance Competition.AOCS – Aerospace on Campus Series.College/University Partnership Program.University Outreach Program providing free digital subscriptions.Internship Program focusing on recruitment from vocational colleges and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).Workforce related content in publications, websites, and conference sessionsFor more information about the 20 Twenties Awards or the workforce initiative, please contact Anna Dariotis at ...###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate andgrow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands inmarkets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

