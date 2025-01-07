E& UAE Launches Neo - Home Internet Plans With Speeds Of 1Gbps At Affordable Prices

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New customisable Neo fibre plan offers 1 Gbps speed
for just AED 399 per month
Abu Dhabi, 7th
January 2024:
e& UAE, the telco arm of global technology leader e&, has announced the launch of its Neo Home plans, offering UAE households faster entry-level speeds of 1Gbps at incredible value, with prices starting at just AED 399 per month.
Designed to meet the needs of modern households seeking a faster connection, the new Neo fibre plans are ideal for seamless streaming, superfast downloads, gaming, TV Entertainment and more. They are also customisable, giving consumers the flexibility to choose from a range of TV add-ons that best suit their lifestyle.
Today e& UAE is also leading globally in Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) penetration, cementing the country's top position with a penetration rate of 99.3 percent. e& UAE remains squarely focused on future-proofing the nation's digital infrastructure and realising its connectivity ambitions by enabling homes to access the latest high-speed internet services, ultimately driving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.
Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said:“The launch of Neo demonstrates e& UAE's commitment to making high-speed, reliable internet connections more accessible to more UAE residents. We're proud to be transforming home plans with premium Internet speeds at more affordable prices than ever before, alongside a range of entertainment options that customers can tailor to meet their needs.”
The
Neo
entry-level plan features a variety of benefits and customisable options for AED 399 per month, including:
Benefits: 1Gbps speed, Amazon Prime subscription and TV by e& app access.
Choice of paid add-ons: Starzplay Sports, OSN TV Home or Starzplay & OSN+
Choice of devices (at an extra cost): Routers, Set-Top-Box or home phone
Customers can also opt for an all-inclusive plan,
Neo Fusion, for AED 799 per month, which offers all the benefits and paid add-ons of the entry-level plan, plus:
·
Added benefits:
o
Full-home Wi-Fi service
o
All major TV channels (Western, Asiana, Arabia, Pinoy)
o
Entertainment subscriptions: Amazon Prime, Starzplay, Starzplay Sports, CricLife, GolfLife and OSN TV Home Premium
o
Alexa-supported smart 4K Set Top Box
·
Choice of devices (at no extra cost): Router, Set-Top-Box or home phone
The full family of Neo home plans offer super-fast speeds including 5Gbps & 10Gbps.
