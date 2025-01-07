Russian Army Loses Record Number Of Troops In Ukraine In December UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In December, the Russian lost a record number of its since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The UK of Defense said this in an intelligence update published on X , according to Ukrinform.

“December 2024 was likely the most costly month of the war for Russia with a total of 48,670 casualties reported by Ukraine General Staff. 45,680 Russian casualties were recorded in November 2024. December was the sixth straight month that Russian Forces have suffered an increase in monthly total losses,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that in December, the average daily losses of Russian forces also reached a new monthly high.

“The average daily loss rate was 1,570, the fifth straight month that Russian Forces have sustained new war high average daily losses,” the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that December 19 saw a new war high of 2,200 losses in a single day.



“Russia will highly likely continue to experience high casualty rates over January 2025 with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes,” the ministry said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 6, 2024, amounted to about 798,040 troops, including another 1,550 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.