Shokz Openfit 2 Debuts With Shokz Dualboosttm Technology: A New Era Of Open-Ear True Wireless Audio Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Whether listening to your favorite song while jogging through the park, pushing your limits at the gym, or relaxing with your favorite podcast, OpenFit 2 delivers the finest sound quality. Powered by Shokz's new DualBoostTM , it features two individual speakers in each earbud - an extra-large low-frequency driver for deep, resonant bass, and an independent high-frequency driver for crisp mids and highs. By separating and processing sounds in different frequency bands, it produces more refined details. Paired with the Shokz OpenBassTM 2.0 which enhances dynamic low-frequency vibrations directly to your ear, OpenFit 2 immerses listeners in a vibrant and powerful audio experience.

Suitable for all-day wear, the OpenFit 2 boasts an ergonomic design. Inspired by the golden spiral, the earhook made with upgraded flexible nickel-titanium

alloy molds to the contours of your ears for a secure fit even during intense workouts. Weighing only 9.4g (0.33 oz) each and wrapped in Shokz Ultra-Soft SiliconeTM 2.0 , they guarantee all-day comfort. Featuring Shokz's signature open-ear design, OpenFit 2 ensures you stay connected to the world around you, whether you are exploring the city or enjoying your favorite albums at the office.

The OpenFit 2' introduces an upgraded control system that combines multifunctional physical buttons and touch controls for precise operation. Whether skipping tracks, pausing and playing, or taking calls, every action feels seamless. Dual microphones in each earbud and advanced noise-canceling technology ensure crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments.

With up to 11 hours of listening on a single charge and a 48-hour total runtime with the charging case, OpenFit 2 keeps pace with your busy lifestyle. Whether powering through a workout or tackling a long day, your favorite audio is always within reach.

The release of OpenFit 2 underscores Shokz's commitment to creating listening experiences that blend into your life. Delivering sound quality comparable to traditional in-ear headphones while maintaining the benefits of open-ear design, OpenFit 2 helps users improve their listening experience to a brand new era.

Launching in two colors, black and beige, OpenFit 2 is available today on Shokz , Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $179.95.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance users' lives. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts, professionals, and beyond.



