Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size To Reach USD 7.06 Billion By 2032 Share & Growth Report

Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Driven by Growing Geriatric Population, Chronic Prevalence and Advancements in Medical Drive Rapid Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to SNS Insider, The Enteral Feeding Devices size was estimated at USD 4.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Enteral Feeding Devices Market Gears Up for Unprecedented Expansion Amid Rising Chronic Diseases and Elderly Care DemandThe enteral feeding devices market is witnessing high growth due to increasing incidences of chronic disease and the burgeoning global geriatric population. However, many patients suffer from chronic illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, circuit diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders, that prevent them from eating, which highlights the need for an enteral feeding device to ensure the supply of essential nutrients. These devices help with recovery and quality of life (especially for the geriatric population more prone to malnutrition). Recent technological advances such as tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and reverse balloon design J-tubes are improving the efficacy and comfort of these devices. Finally, guidelines such as the U.S. trauma ICUs' recommendations-"Feed Early Enteral Diet Adequately for maximum effect" (FEED ME)-also push up adoption rates. Increased healthcare investments, infrastructure improvement, and a greater awareness of nutritional needs with the help of educational campaigns run by healthcare companies add to the promising growth of the market.Get a Free Sample Report of Enteral Feeding Devices Market @Key Enteral Feeding Devices Market Players:.C.R. Bard – PEG tubes, gastrostomy tubes, jejunostomy tubes.Cook Medical – Passport.Boston Scientific Corporation – Enteral stents, feeding tubes.Moog Inc. – Infinity Enteral Feeding Pumps.Fresenius Kabi AG – Nutritional formulations, enteral feeding pumps.Danone Medical Nutrition – Nutritional formulas for enteral feeding.Kimberly-Clark – MIC-KEY.Abbott Nutrition – Pulmocare, Ensure, Jevity.B Braun Melsungen AG – B. Braun Enteroport.Avanos Medical, Inc. – CORTRAK 2.Cardinal Health – Kangaroo pumps.Applied Medical Technology, Inc. – Low-profile gastrostomy, jejunal tubes.Vygon India – Enteral feeding tubes, connectors.Fidmi Medical – Low-profile feeding devices.ALCOR Scientific – Enteral Nutrition Pump.Amsino International, Inc. – Enteral feeding sets, tubesSegment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, the enteral feeding pumps segment dominated the market and achieved the largest market share of 50% attributed to the device's user-friendly design and safety features. They help ensure that patients receive their nutrients using feeding tubes attached to electric pumps. Demand for imaging systems, research tools, and procedures such as coronary artery bypass systems continues to drive technological innovation such as portable, compact, and reliable devices like Kangaroo ePump.This is followed by a low-profile gastrostomy device, which is projected to post a staggering CAGR of 5.4%, due to its ease of application and aesthetic design. Products such as Cook Medical's Passport devices and Kimberly-Clark's MIC-KEY tubes are gaining traction because they are compatible with a large number of patients and offer better aesthetics.By IndicationThe cancer segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2023 with a 27% market share. Enteral feeding is commonly applied in the treatment of critical illnesses, such as respiratory diseases, specifically COPD and cystic fibrosis. Products such as Abbott's Pulmocare also address these conditions and contribute to the power of the segment.The orphan diseases segment is expected to see growth at the fastest rate due to increasing awareness about rare diseases and the need to use enteral nutrition. Around 300 million people worldwide suffer from rare diseases - the vast majority of which arise in childhood - and demand for enteral feeding devices is expected to increase substantially.Need any customization research on Enteral Feeding Devices Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentationBy Product.Giving Set.Enteral Feeding Pump.Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device.Low Profile Gastrostomy Device.Nasogastric Tube.Gastrostomy TubeBy Age Group.Adults.PediatricsBy Indication.Alzheimer's.Nutrition Deficiency.Cancer Care.Diabetes.Chronic Kidney Diseases.Orphan Diseases.Dysphagia.Pain Management.Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea.OthersBy End-use.Hospitals.Home CareRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the market in 2023, contributing 37% of the market share. The market is driven by factors, including the high prevalence of preterm births (approximately 1 in 10 infants in the U.S. are born prematurely) and an increasing geriatric population. With a well-established healthcare system and raised awareness of preventive measures, this part of the world has secured the top position.Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period owing to a larger patient population and the increasing elderly population. Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases owing to changing lifestyles are driving demand for enteral feeding devices. With types of elderly populations, such as Japan and China, this country provides regional growth. Furthermore, malnutrition is kept as a major issue 70% of the world's malnourished kids live in Asia, creating an imperative need for enteral feeding products.Recent Developments.In May 2024, Danone completed its acquisition of Functional Formularies, a U.S.-based whole food tube feeding company, from Swander Pace Capital. This strategic acquisition aligns with Danone's Renew strategy and strengthens its Medical Nutrition portfolio by expanding its range of enteral feeding products..In August 2023, Cardinal Health introduced the NTrainer System 2.0, a next-generation medical device designed to accelerate the development of oral feeding skills in premature infants.Buy Full Research Report on Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product8. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Age Group9. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Indication10. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by End-use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @

