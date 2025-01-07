China imposes dual-use shipment probation on US corporations

(MENAFN) China has imposed a ban on the export of dual-use products to 28 US military suppliers, citing national security concerns. Dual-use items are goods, technologies, and services that can be used for both civilian and military purposes and could potentially enhance military capabilities, particularly in the development of weapons of mass destruction.



The sanctioned companies include major US defense contractors such as General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon. Additionally, 10 of these companies were added to a list of unreliable entities due to the US's arms sales to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers part of its territory. The Chinese government has strongly criticized Washington's continued military cooperation with Taipei, which has heightened tensions between the two nations.



This move follows a similar action last week, where China sanctioned seven US defense and aerospace firms over ongoing arms sales to Taiwan. This comes shortly after the US Senate approved a significant defense bill aimed at strengthening military support for Taiwan.

