Volkswagen And Xpeng Unite To Create China’S Largest Ultra-Fast EV Charging Network

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a groundbreaking move, Volkswagen and Xpeng have joined forces to build China's largest ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles. The partnership will grant mutual access to over 20,000 charging points across 420 Chinese cities.



This collaboration marks a significant step in addressing one of the major barriers to EV adoption: charging infrastructure. The initiative aims to enhance charging convenience and accessibility for customers of both brands.



The partnership builds on Volkswagen's 2023 of $700 million in Xpeng, which gave the German automaker a 4.99% stake in the Chinese EV manufacturer. This latest development underscores Volkswagen's commitment to the Chinese E market.



Both companies plan to explore the development of co-branded super-fast charging stations. This move signals a deeper commitment to improving EV infrastructure in the world's largest automobile market.



The announcement has positively impacted both companies' stock prices. Xpeng's shares rose by 3.4% in Hong Kong, while Volkswagen's stock gained 2% in early European trading.







This collaboration is part of Volkswagen's broader strategy for the Chinese market. The German automaker aims to launch at least 30 fully electric models in China by 2030.



The partnership also includes plans to jointly develop two electric car models for delivery in 2026. The expansion of charging infrastructure is crucial for the growth of the EV market.



It allows drivers to travel longer distances with confidence in recharging options. This partnership positions both Volkswagen and Xpeng to capture a larger market share and enhance customer satisfaction.



As the EV market continues to grow, with sales expected to increase by 30% in 2025, this collaboration represents a strategic move to meet the rising demand for charging infrastructure in China.

