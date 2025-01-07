Buffalo Thunders Back As Zillow's Hottest Market For 2025

This hotness ranking of the nation's 50 most populous metros takes into account Zillow's forecast for local home value growth and how quickly homes are selling. It also considers job growth per new home permitted and expected growth in owner-occupied households.



Zillow forecast Buffalo to be the hottest market in 2024, and that prediction proved prescient. Sellers held a strong advantage in negotiations there throughout last year, according to Zillow's market heat index .

Buffalo has the most new jobs per new home permitted - a measure of expected demand. New jobs often mean new residents, which raises competition and drives up prices unless builders can match the additional demand.

Although affordability has improved slightly compared to last year, it's still top of mind for buyers. Lower-than-average home prices and rent costs in Buffalo as well as Midwest metros like Indianapolis, St. Louis and Kansas City have bolstered demand in these areas, helping push them to the top of the list.



Relative affordability is a powerful force, too. Nearby alternatives to expensive Northeastern metros like New York and Boston dominated Zillow's list of the most popular cities among home shoppers in 2024 . Metropolitan areas in the same vein - Providence, Hartford and Philadelphia - rank high on this list as well.

Hartford, Providence, Indianapolis and Charlotte are all among the top five in Zillow's forecast for home value appreciation in 2025. Hartford leads the pack with 4.2% expected growth. But home value growth is set to largely level out this year - even these standout metros look tame compared to the double-digit annual appreciation seen in 2021 and 2022.



Rising fastest in the ranks from 2024's hottest markets list is Virginia Beach, which leapfrogged over 23 markets to the No. 13 spot this year, driven by job growth that has far outpaced new home permitting. Memphis fell the farthest by the same token, dropping 30 places, as new home permitting has eclipsed low job growth.



After the entire western half of the country was shut out of last year's top 10, Salt Lake City nudged its way onto this year's list at No. 10. San Diego was the only other Western metro in the top 20, at No. 19.



Mortgage rates are likely to continue on their bumpy path in 2025 , and swings will have a major impact on which homes shoppers can afford or even qualify for. Zillow Home Loans' BuyAbility SM

tool tracks rates in real time to show users which homes fit their budget.