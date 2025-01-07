Siemens Launches New Program To Empower Startups With Cutting-Edge Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Startups are essential to making our customers more competitive, sustainable and resilient. By collaborating with startups, Siemens helps bring breakthrough ideas to industries faster, empowering customers to address global challenges more effectively with cutting-edge technologies, tools and solutions,"

said Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, Chief Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.



The Siemens for Startups program has three pillars:

Connect

The new program will help onboard startup companies to the Siemens

Xcelerator marketplace, thus providing access to a global go-to-market channel and the

Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.

Collaborate

As an early customer and co-developer, Siemens will collaborate with leading startups through venture clienting. This approach will give Siemens access to cutting-edge capabilities and services and provide startups with the early revenue needed for growth.

Empower

Solutions from the "Siemens for Startups"

program will provide startups – whether focused on product development or on software development – with packaged access to essential software tools from Siemens Xcelerator.

Partnership with AWS

As part of its ongoing strategic collaboration with AWS, Siemens will link the "Siemens for Startups"

program with AWS's Startup program to accelerate innovation, streamline development processes and enable startups to scale faster. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving digital transformation in the industrial sector.

"Collaborating with Siemens allows us to extend the capabilities of our AWS Startup program to a new generation of innovators in the engineering and manufacturing space," said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head Startups at AWS. "By providing startups with advanced software, generative AI and cloud services, AWS and Siemens are enabling them to bring their ideas to life more quickly and boost entire industries with cutting-edge solutions."

Integrating Siemens' comprehensive suite of industrial software – including design, simulation and manufacturing solutions from the Siemens

Xcelerator portfolio – into AWS's scalable cloud infrastructure and startup program will enable startups to access the tools and resources they need to seize market opportunities. For technical and go-to-market support, qualifying startups will receive AWS credits, business development resources and access to the AWS Activate program .

Showcasing startups

At CES 2025, Siemens highlighted the following startup companies that are collaborating with Siemens' teams and technology to scale operations.



Arkisys is building one of the first business platforms in space for new technology hosting, satellite integration, assembly and resupply. The Arkisys

Port supports scalable rapid prototyping, new payload and technology testing, the assembly and integration of new free-flying space platforms and destinations for orbital transfer vehicles, and on-orbit assembly and manufacturing.

Dirac , a Siemens Technology Partner, is a leader in automated manufacturing workflow software, revolutionizing American manufacturing with innovative solutions that bridge the gap between design and production. Its flagship product, BuildOS, is the first automated work instruction platform, using physics-based simulations and manufacturing best practices to automatically generate animated, interactive, 3D assembly-ready work instructions directly from CAD models. BuildOS enables companies to seamlessly transition from design to production while retaining critical tacit knowledge, aggregating and contextualizing it within the design process. As a Technology Partner working alongside Siemens, Dirac has been able to drive enormous value across the Automotive and Aerospace & Defense industries.

EthonAI is developing the EthonAI Manufacturing Analytics System (MAS), a powerful software suite designed to achieve operational excellence at scale. The MAS creates a common context across disparate factory data sources, analyzes data using the latest AI techniques, and makes the results accessible through a suite of interoperating applications. The applications within the MAS are specifically tailored to improve operational KPIs such as quality, throughput, uptime, costs and sustainability. Customers using EthonAI have achieved waste reductions of over 50 percent.

Haddy is revolutionizing furniture manufacturing with advanced 3D printing and robotics, producing high-quality, sustainable products at a low cost and on a commercial scale. Haddy is building a global network of local micro-factories equipped with hybrid Flexbot systems from CEAD and recycling units that shorten the supply chain and help the environment by reducing waste.

Instrumental

technology automates failure discovery and root cause analysis in electronics manufacturing - accelerating new product development and improving yield in production. Easy-to-use workflows enable engineers to do failure analysis 100x faster. Tended uses geospatial data and wearable technology to transform the safety of high-risk work environments. The solution provides organizations with enhanced visibility over onsite operations to quickly identify and correct unsafe actions. A high degree of accuracy helps to ensure people, plant and equipment are in the right place at the right time, helping to prevent near misses and accidents.

