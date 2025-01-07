AI-Supported Mammography Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Detection: Landmark German Study Proves Real-World Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the idea that "AI will replace radiologists" has been largely speculative. Today, a groundbreaking study provides the first real-world evidence of artificial intelligence's potential to transform breast cancer screening. The PRAIM (PRospective multicenter observational study of an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) system with live Monitoring) Study, conducted by Vara and the University of Lübeck, demonstrates that integrating AI into screening workflows can improve breast cancer detection rates by 17.6%, without increasing false positives.

PRAIM stands out as the most ambitious AI radiology project to date, involving 500,000 participants across Germany. As the first nationwide study to deploy AI in Germany's National Screening Program, it far surpasses previous studies that relied on retrospective data or small, controlled lab settings

AI integration improves cancer detection rates and significantly reduces radiologists' workloads.

Radiologists spent 43% less time interpreting AI-tagged normal examinations. In a simulated scenario where radiologists didn't interpret AI-labeled normal mammograms (56.7% of all scans), cancer detection rate still improved by 16.7%, while reducing recalls by 15%.



That this success was achieved in Germany is significant, as the country has often been criticised for lagging behind the US and China in AI innovation - particularly in women's health.

Professor Alexander Katalinic, Head of the Institute of Social Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Lübeck and lead investigator of the study, stated: "The results are extremely positive and have exceeded our expectations. We can now demonstrate that AI significantly improves the cancer detection rate in screening for breast cancer."

Stefan Bunk, CTO of Vara, added: "The PRAIM study is a testament to the vast potential of AI in improving breast cancer screening. We are confident that the results will elevate the discussion about AI-assisted mammography screening, paving the way for wider adoption in health systems globally."

PRAIM marks a pivotal moment in integrating AI into medical practice, ​​clearly demonstrating how strategic use of the technology can transform breast cancer screening programs by improving detection and efficiency. The study sets the stage for major advancements in clinical practice, and highlights the need for political recognition and support to further leverage AI's potential in real-world healthcare settings.

