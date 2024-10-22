New Industrial Park To Be Created In Chernivtsi PM Shmyhal
10/22/2024 9:08:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to create an industrial park in Chernivtsi.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on October 22, Ukrinform reports, referring to a video posted on his Telegram channel.
“We are creating an industrial park in Chernivtsi, which will generate about 750 new jobs in the processing industry,” he said.
As reported, at a meeting on October 1, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to include the Future industry Hub park in the Register of Industrial Parks.
