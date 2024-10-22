New Industrial Park To Be Created In Chernivtsi PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to create an industrial park in Chernivtsi.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting on October 22, Ukrinform reports, referring to a posted on his Telegram channel.

“We are creating an industrial park in Chernivtsi, which will generate about 750 new jobs in the processing industry,” he said.

Ukraine, France signon EUR 200M in grant assistance

As reported, at a meeting on October 1, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to include the Future Hub park in the Register of Industrial Parks.