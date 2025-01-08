Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg To Serve As Interim Leader Amid Effort To Form Coalition Govt

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign Alexander Schallenberg will serve as the interim head of Austria amid efforts to form a coalition government. Outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation over the weekend after his efforts to put together a coalition without the Freedom Party collapsed. Nehammer plans to step down on Friday.

