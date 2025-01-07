6.8-Magnitude Quake In Tibet Kills 53 People With Tremors Felt In Nepal

According to regional disaster relief headquarters, the quake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time). The US Geological Service, however, put the quake's magnitude at 7.1.

Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others as of Tuesday noon, state-run Xinhua reported.

Following the quake, China Earthquake Administration launched a level-II emergency service response and sent a work team to the site to assist with disaster relief efforts.

Xizang Autonomous Region also issued a level-II emergency response to the quake.

Some 22,000 disaster relief items, including cotton tents, cotton coats, quilts and folding beds, together with special relief materials for high-altitude and frigid areas, have been dispatched by central authorities to the quake-hit area.

Over 1,500 local firefighters and rescue workers have also been dispatched to the ground.

Xigaze also known as Shigaste is close to the border with India. Shigatse is considered one of the holiest cities of Tibet. It is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, a key figure of Tibetan Buddhism whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

The epicentre was located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County, which has a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-km radius. There are 27 villages within this area.

Official data show Dingri County has a population of over 61,000 people.

The epicentre is located 90 km North-East of Lobutse in the Khumbu Himalayan range of North-East Nepal. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, state-run Xinhua reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out rescue efforts to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Xi ordered utmost efforts to treat the injured and urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath work effectively.

It is essential to strengthen earthquake monitoring and early warning, promptly allocate emergency rescue supplies, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure, ensure that the basic needs of residents are met, and guarantee a safe and warm winter for all, Xi said.

China refers to Tibet as Xizang, part of the Himalayan region.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

Shigaste also suffered significant damage in the massive 8.1-magnitude quake that devastated Nepal in 2015. Eighteen people were killed and 55 injured in the

Shigaste region when a massive 8.1-magnitude quake hit Nepal and the wider Himalayan in 2015.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, the strong earthquake forced people to run out of their houses. It was felt in Kavrepalanchwok, Sindhupalanchok Dhading and Solukhumbu districts as well.

Many people came out of their houses due to panic in Kathmandu. People witnessed buildings, trees and electric wires on the streets shaking for some time.

However, a Nepal Police spokesperson says that so far they have not received any information regarding any human causality.

An official at Shankhuwasabha District Administrative Office said a two-storey building made of stone was damaged in Kimathanka Rural Municipality of the district due to the earthquake.

As the epicentre lies in Tibet, stronger tremors were felt by people living in Northern Nepal, Nepal Police spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said.

At least half a dozen tremors with magnitude ranging from 4 to 5 were also recorded within a time span of an hour around 7 am, according to the USGS report.

The tremor was strong enough to terrorise people in Nepal, who recalled the 2015 great earthquake that killed 9,000 people.

