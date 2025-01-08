Two New Judges Sworn-In, Delhi HC Strength Rises To 37

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Wednesday administered the oath of office to advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar as judges of the Delhi High Court.

With these two new inductions, the strength of Delhi HC rose to 37 against the sanctioned 60 judges.

On Monday, Union for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal, in a post on X, announced that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed advocates Digpaul and Shankar as judges of the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Ajay Digpaul and (ii) Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In August last year, the SC Collegium, headed by then Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, had recommended the elevation of advocates Digpaul, Shankar, and Shwetasree Majumder as judges in the Delhi High Court.

The apex court Collegium had said that it consulted other SC judges conversant with the affairs of the Delhi High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these candidates, adding that it perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file and evaluated the materials placed on record.

Advocate Digpaul, who appeared in 42 reported judgments delivered by the Delhi High Court, has considerable experience of 31 years in several branches of law including civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, and commercial law with specialisation in civil and criminal cases.

"Our sole consultee-Judge has given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and there is nothing adverse regarding his integrity," noted the SC Collegium.

Advocate Shankar has extensive practice which is reflected in 180 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he argued, said the apex court Collegium, adding that the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and there is nothing adverse about his integrity.

However, the Centre is yet to notify the appointment of advocate Majumder whose elevation was also recommended in the same resolution.