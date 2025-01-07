Social Affairs Ministry: Foreign Wives Of Kuwaiti Citizens To Continue Receive Social Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said on Tuesday that foreign wives of Kuwaiti citizens whose citizenship has been revoked in accordance with Article 8 of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law will continue to receive social aid payments.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ajmi affirmed that this decision aligns with the directives of the Cabinet to support this group and ensure a decent life for them while maintaining all the benefits provided to them.

He noted that the Ministry operates within an integrated system aimed at achieving social justice and caring for the most vulnerable groups, stressing the Ministry's commitment to strictly implementing laws and regulations.

Al-Ajmi added that the continued support reflects the state's commitment to promoting social solidarity principles.

He further emphasized the Ministry's dedication to meeting the needs of all eligible groups, urging beneficiaries to contact the Ministry for inquiries or to submit requests related to social aid, ensuring the continuity of services and the achievement of public welfare. (end)

ays











MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109061937