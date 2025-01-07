'Narrow Mindset': Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks On Atishi, Priyanka

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, sparked a controversy on Sunday when he said that Atishi“changed her father” when she replaced her surname“Marlena” with“Singh”.

Bidhuri also drew flak for his remarks that he will make roads in Kalkaji which will be like“Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks” and targeting Atishi over dropping her surname. Atishi, the sitting MLA from the Kalkaji constituency, dropped her previous surname some time ago.

“These are very inappropriate things to say and should never be said. It is unfortunate that there are leaders who think so lowly. I feel deeply regretful about this,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a religious function here.

“I believe he is a person with a narrow mindset. May God grant him wisdom, he said on the BJP leader's remark on Priyanka Gandhi.

The AAP and Congress have slammed Bidhuri and the BJP for the remarks. Following an uproar over his comments, Bidhuri said he regretted his statements.

On Monday, the BJP, too, disapproved of its senior leader and Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, saying gender or family related comments need to be avoided by politicians.

Abdullah participated in a religious function at a gurdwara in Digiana to mark the 'Prakash Parv' or birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The former J-K chief minister said he hoped that the Guru's timeless teachings would guide everyone toward righteousness, peace, and harmony.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now