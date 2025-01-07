Jim Daly Releases A Cultured Left Foot His Zaniest Footy Song Yet - In Collaboration With The 38Th Match

(MENAFN- Pressat) Dropping January 23, 2025. A Cultured Left Foot is the latest quirky song from comedian and internet sensation Jim Daly. This ode to outstanding left feet features Pythonesque lyrics, delivered with aplomb over a groove that keeps you on your toes. To date, Jim's comedic football songs have generated over 100 million views worldwide.

A Cultured Left Foot is a song from The 38th Match . A new play about football-with songs, inspired by the sounds of the terraces. Currently in development, the show draws on musical styles from to classic songbook.

This particular comedic ditty is loaded with trippy spangling guitars and polished harmonies over a trancey bassline. The beautiful game never sounded so good.

Listen with SoundCloud player or MP3 below...



So just what goes into the development of a cultured left peg? Well, lashings of culture of course! The song takes listeners behind the scenes and reveals the rich cultural influences required for a great left footer. It's an homage to the players who make us believe however fleetingly, that anything is possible...



“They sent me a rough demo, and I absolutely loved it even though my own left foot is very uncultured,” said Jim.“We were thrilled Jim was up for it and can't wait to see him playing the role on stage.” Said Michael Moss from The 38th Match development team.

The 38th Match is a high-octane roller coaster that asks the question, 'How can a locally owned club compete against oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds?' As it tells the story of United, perennial underachievers trying to stay true to themselves, against all odds.

Guitar, bass, drums and tracked by Canadian indie icon Derek Downham who's worked with The Tragically Hip, Broken Social Scene, Serena Ryder and many more. Mix and keyboards by UK producer Neil Ferguson, best known for his work with the legendary Chumbawamba.

Available on all major streamers from January 23, 2025 with a video on Jim's YouTube channel (link below).

A Cultured Left Foot-inspired by the magic of the beautiful game and dedicated to everyone who ever yelled in delight as a screamer put a bulge in the top corner.

