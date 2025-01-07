Marco Box Office Collection Day 18: Can Unni Mukundan's Movie Beat Manjummel Boys?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Collection Day 18: Unni Mukundan's action movie Marco witnessed a substantial drop in its box office collection on Monday. The Malayalam movie earned an estimated ₹1.3 crore on January 6, according to tracker Sacnilk.

The movie received a positive response from the audience during its first week of release. Unni Mukundan 's earned ₹27.6 crore in its first week. Looking at its box office numbers, people were expecting the movie's business to surpass the earnings of Manjummel Boys, the highest Malayalam grosser of 2024. Here's all you need to know about the two movies and their collections.

Unni Mukundan's Malayalam action thriller earned an estimated ₹53 crore (India Net) till Monday. The movie's Day 18 collection was ₹1.3 crore. Apart from Malayalam audience, it also received positive response from Hindi-speaking audience.

After Marco's Box Office Collection on Day 18 , the total earnings stood at ₹53.15 crore, which includes ₹39.87 crore earned in Malayalam, ₹8.88 crore earned in Hindi, ₹3.6 crore earned in Telugu and ₹80 lakh earned in Tamil. This film is directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment.

Manjummel Boys was the highest Box Office earner in Malayalam in 2024. The movie, released in February last year, had earned an estimated ₹167.63 crore in India (Gross). Its collection in Malayalam was ₹130.25 crore (Net). The worldwide collection stood at ₹241.03 crore.

Despite a strong box office run, Marco is far behind Manjummel Boys in terms of business. Looking at the movie's collection numbers in second and third week, it is difficult for Unni Krishnan-starrer to beat Manjummel Boys and earn the title of highest Malayalam Box Office Hit of 2024.