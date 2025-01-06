Sreeleela Reveals Her Life Between ‘Jets And Jetties’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sreeleela has showcased what her life is like between jets and jetties.

Sreeleela took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on a jetty and pouting. The actress looks gorgeous in a maroon tank top paired with black ripped jeans and is sporting a no make-up look.

For the caption, she wrote:“Life between jets and jetty's be like :P (sic)”.

On January 6, Sreeleela said that she started the year with being grateful and that it felt nice.

Sreeleela took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel dancing on the number“Thank You God” by Dhvani Bhanushali and Shloke Lal. The actress is seen grooving along with her team members to the track, which came out in 2024.

“For Well..... Starting the year with being grateful. Felt new...... It's good to flip at times (I meant your phone),” she wrote as the caption.

The 23-year-old actress was recently seen grooving alongside Allu Arjun in the song“Kissik” from“Pushpa: The Rule”, which has reportedly made Rs. 1,208 crore in India.

“Pushpa: The Rule”, which is an action drama, is Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay.

It is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to“Pushpa: The Rise”, which will be released in 2021. The film follows Pushpa Raj, a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, who begins to face tough opposition from enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.

Talking about Allu Arjun, on January 5, the Tollywood star reported to Chikkadpally Police Station as a condition laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail in Sandhya Theatre stampede case two days ago.

A woman was killed and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4.