Pamela Anderson Talks About How She Was 'Almost Killed' By An Angry Man

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Pamela Anderson revealed she "almost got killed" on a plane after an angry man mistook her for someone else.

Anderson was spotted by an angry man on a flight and he "tried to attack" her but it turned out that he had mistaken her for a member of the 1960s girl group The Dixie Chicks, reports co.

Talking about the incident on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, the 57-year-old star said: "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, 'Do you know what this country's done for you?

And I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?' And then I looked back at him and he'd (growl at me).”

She then shared that the crew had to handcuff the person.

“This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me. Yeah. And, it ended up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane!"

The former 'Baywatch' star also shared that the whole incident left her slightly scared to fly afterward.

She went on to recall just turning around in her seat to look back at a man who was glowering at the actress the whole time.

She added: "When you look back and he's like (scowling) at you. That was minor (though)!

I was scared to fly after that!"

Anderson did not state when the incident took place, but the group faced controversy when member Natalie Maines condemned then-President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq whilst performing at a concert in London in 2003, reports co.

Three years after making the comments, the 'Goodbye Earle' hitmaker said that she "didn't feel that way anymore" but didn't think that Bush was "owed any respect" at all.