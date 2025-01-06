Friends Of The Boquete Park Share Exciting News: A FREE Pop-Up Concert Sunday January 12 @ 2 Pm

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Don't forget to attend the Boquete Flower and Coffee festival January 8th to January 19th. It is fun for the entire family.

Boquete Flower and Coffee Festival

The best of the New Year from 'Amigos del Parque' Friends of the Boquete Park as we share some exciting news:

The First-Ever, FREE Pop-Up Concert is Sunday, January 12, @ 2:00 p.m.

under the trees to the left of the main entrance.

Jo's Boys will perform music with a few guest entertainers.



An information table will be set up in the pavilion in the Park during fair weekends. Amigos will have duck and fish food for sale and water. Learn how to become a friend of the Park. Picture this: An exhibit of photos,“Best of the Park” will open January 31st at the Library. The show will run through February and photos on display will be available to buy. Proceeds will go to the Park. Co-Sponsors of the exhibit are 'Photographia de Boquete' and 'Amigos del Parque'. Opening Reception is January 31st, 4-6 p.m. top floor of the Library (Bibliotheca de Boquete). Enjoy our beautiful Park and visit us at

While in Boquete to visit the fair, be sure and visit a few of the 119 Restaurants now located in and around the District of Boquete. Below is a list of some that you will find.