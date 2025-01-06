Pushpa 2 Is The New Ruler! Allu Arjun's Movie Dethrones Prabhas's Baahubali 2 As Biggest Box Office Hit After 7 Years
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Biggest box office hit: Days after smashing all the records, Pushpa Raj has finally become the ruler of Indian cinema. Allu Arjun's action drama has become the biggest box office hit after toppling Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 from the position.
Sukumar's directed movie has earned the feat after earning ₹1831 crore in just 32 days. The worldwide collection sealed Pushpa 2's spot as the industry's all-time hit.
(More to come)
