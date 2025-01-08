Trump proposes US-Canada merger, sparking strong Canadian rejection

(MENAFN) Donald on Tuesday proposed using economic leverage to push for a merger between Canada and the United States, a plan widely viewed as improbable.



When asked about the possibility of using military action, the incoming US president firmly stated, "No, economic force."



"Canada and the United States together would be extraordinary. Eliminating that artificially drawn line would create something remarkable, and it would also strengthen national security," Trump said during a news conference.



The idea was met with immediate and emphatic rejection from Canadian officials. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the suggestion on X, formerly Twitter, declaring, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," while emphasizing the strong security and trade relationships between the two nations.



Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly also criticized Trump's remarks, accusing him of displaying "a complete lack of understanding" of Canada. She affirmed that the country would "never back down" in response to threats.



The bold proposal has drawn significant attention but remains highly unlikely, given the staunch opposition from Canadian leadership and the broader public.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109066452