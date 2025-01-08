IHH remains medical aid to Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced on Tuesday that it remains steadfast in delivering medical assistance to Gaza, even as Israeli persist.



In its statement, the foundation highlighted its comprehensive support for hundreds of thousands of Gazans since the military offensive began on October 7, 2023. The conflict has claimed nearly 46,000 lives and devastated the enclave.



As part of its care initiatives, IHH has provided 12 ambulances, 501 types of medicines and medical supplies, 167 medical beds, examination cabinets, 40 wheelchairs, 100 patient walkers, 100 crutches, 9,274 patient diapers, and over 108,000 hygiene kits to Gaza.



Additionally, the foundation has delivered vital medical equipment, including ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, autorefractors, dental chairs, and patient monitors, to hospitals in the area.



In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

