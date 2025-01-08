3 Ukrainian kids returns back from occupied lands of Ukraine

(MENAFN) Three kids - a 17 years old boy and two young boys – came back from the temporarily seized lands as part of Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. In line with Ukrinform, the chief of the Leader’s Office, Andriy Yermak, posted this in Telegram.



“The young mother, who was forced to leave Ukraine because of the war, lived for a long time separated from her young sons, unable to take them from the TOT on her own. Thanks to the efforts of the rescue mission, the family was reunited, and now the children are safe,” Yermak stated.



In accordance with him, the 17 years old kid was persecuted, questioned and threatened many times as a result of his pro-Ukrainian attitude and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is currently safe, getting the crucial support and preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.



In line with Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Ombudsman, a young woman who was obligated to leave Ukraine as a result of the conflict, was separated from her two young kids, who stayed in the temporarily taken lands in Donetsk area with their biological father.



