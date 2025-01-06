Sony Exhibits At CES® 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation took the stage at Sony's press held on Monday, Jan. 6. Together with a diverse array of speakers, he introduced a number of foundational initiatives leading towards Sony's "Creative Entertainment Vision" including new solutions that enable creative freedom such as a new vehicle processing system, and the latest solutions for spatial content creation. In addition to introducing initiatives in the field of anime to expand the fan community, Sony also highlighted projects for turning game IP into visual works, co-creation with music artists, and new location-based entertainment experiences as measures to expand the world of game IP from multiple perspectives. Among them, the production of an anime series based on the game "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends," the launch of a new manga app "Crunchyroll Manga," and the release month for the drama series "The Last of Us" season 2 were announced.

Additionally, with guest speaker Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the US National Football League, Sony shared the latest developments in the evolution of sports entertainment. In addition, Sony Honda Mobility also unveiled its EV "AFEELA 1," for which it will begin accepting orders from 2025, as an example of mobility innovation.

Totoki closed the press conference by emphasizing that Sony's "Creative Entertainment Vision" involves creators, partners and Sony colleagues working together, to create infinite realities for everyone that will spark imaginations and generate a boundless sense of Kando.

Sony's press conference at CES 2025 can be viewed on its official YouTube channel:

URL:



Press Conference speakers (In order of appearance)



Hiroki Totoki (President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation)



Neal Manowitz (President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc.)



Roger Goodell (Commissioner, National Football League)



Yasuhide Mizuno (Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility Inc.)



Jonny Slow (CEO, Pixomondo)



Thaisa Yamamura (Head of XR Business Development, Sony Electronics Inc.)



Atsuhiro Iwakami (President, Aniplex Inc.)



Rahul Purini (President, Crunchyroll)



Ravi Ahuja (President and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment)



Asad Qizilbash (Head of PlayStation Productions)



Ashley Brucks (President, Screen Gems) Neil Druckmann (Studio Head and Head of Creative, Naughty Dog)

Booth Overview

Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth # 20800

Main Exhibits

Based on its "Creative Entertainment Vision," the long-term vision

for where Sony wants to be in 10 years, the exhibition will focus on the latest technologies and initiatives to unleash the creativity of creators and maximize the value of IP. The booth is structured around the three phases of Sony's Creative Entertainment Vision: "Creativity Unleashed," "Boundaries Transcended," and "Narratives Everywhere." It also features an artistic expression of the future of creation Sony envisions, in which content is born and expanded through co-creation between creators.



New Vehicle Processing System that Utilizes Virtual Production: "PXO AKIRA"

This exhibit introduces "PXO AKIRA" for the first time, a new cutting-edge system that transforms the traditional method of shooting vehicles, by enhancing safety, reducing costs, and maximizing creative freedom. PXO AKIRA combines an advanced robotic camera crane with a custom-built motion platform, LED volume technology and an integrated digital twin tool to deliver an all-in-one solution for filming vehicles using Virtual Production in any setting. Additionally, the exhibit will showcase a 3D reconstruction tool that perfectly complements PXO AKIRA, offering the capability to capture real-world environments and transform them into immersive, 3D digital backgrounds.

"XYNTM" Integrated Software and Hardware Solution Designed to Support the Creation of Spatial Content

Sony Corporation announced today the launch of "XYNTM," an integrated software and hardware solution designed to support the creation of spatial content.

Leveraging unique technologies in imaging, sensing, and display, "XYN" employs proprietary algorithms to accurately capture and reproduce objects, human motion, and backgrounds in real-world spaces, enabling efficient

reproduction in a 3D Computer Graphics (CG) production environment and facilitating the construction of flexible workflows. Attendees can experience products and solutions currently under development at the booth.

*For further details, please refer to Sony Corporation's press release and the concept video.

Press

release:

Concept video:







LEGO® Horizon AdventuresTM Brings the Music of mxmtoon Alive

LEGO® Horizon AdventuresTM is a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the world of Horizon and made fully out of LEGO elements. Its theme song, written and produced by mxmtoon, further extends the Horizon franchise in an innovative way, whereby a teaser of the music video will be released at CES. The video leverage assets produced for the game by using Epic Games' Unreal Engine to expand the game into animated content.

This project is an amazing collaboration with mxmtoon's music that crossed the creativity of multiple teams, including Guerrilla, The LEGO Group, Pixomondo, and Sony. At the booth, visitors will be able to play the game and get a sneak peek of the music video, as well as to watch the behind-the-scenes that highlights the creative and production process.



Experience based on the theme "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle"

Aniplex Inc. is a comprehensive entertainment company with a wide range of businesses operating worldwide, including the planning and production of video and music works, primarily in the area of animation; game planning and development; theatrical production and distribution; and the planning, production and sales of merchandise.

At the booth, visitors can engage in experiences the themed around the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which is based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, and has over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable. The exhibit will include a photo booth that recreates the poster for the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first in a trilogy of films that will be released in theaters worldwide in 2025.

Immersive Location-based Entertainment Concept based on "The Last of Us"

Sony is exploring ways to expand the value of content IP by developing a proof-of-concept for location-based entertainment with various technologies such as video, audio, and haptics to provide creators with new avenues for expression. At the booth, this future immersive entertainment concept features the suspenseful action-adventure game "The Last of Us" with high-definition video, 3D sound and olfactory technologies.

*The exhibition is also being presented on the online platform "Sony Square."

URL:

*Images from Sony at CESR 2025 can be downloaded here.

URL:

*For details of the announcement regarding "AFEELA 1," please visit the Sony Honda Mobility website.

URL:

