Lebanese PM Raises Ceasefire Violations As US Reaffirms Israeli Withdrawal

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 7 (IANS) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati demanded that Israel halt its violations of the ceasefire agreement as Israeli forces continued their withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Mikati on Monday reiterated "the demand to stop the Israeli security violations of the ceasefire, the ongoing on southern towns, the systematic destruction of homes and facilities, and the violation of Lebanese airspace" during a meeting with visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein.

He also called for "setting a clear timetable to complete the Israeli withdrawal before the end of the 60 days" stipulated by the agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hochstein, speaking after meetings with Mikati and Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, said that the Israeli withdrawal would continue until all Israeli forces had left Lebanese territory.

"The Israel Defense Forces started today their withdrawal from Naqoura, most of the western sector, and back into Israel south of the blue line. These withdrawals will continue until all the Israeli forces are out of Lebanon completely and as the Lebanese army continues to deploy into the south and to the Blue Line," Hochstein said in a televised statement.

Hochstein said the committee overseeing the ceasefire would continue working over the next 20 days on the Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army, in cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

"I expect to see much progress being made in the coming days," Hochstein said, adding, "Implementation is not perceived as quickly as some wanted. But what I heard in Naqoura today gives me hope that we are on the right track."

A ceasefire brokered by the US and France took effect on November 27, 2024, seeking to end nearly 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, Israel is to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the Lebanese-Israeli border and in southern Lebanon to assume security responsibilities and prevent the presence of weapons and militants.