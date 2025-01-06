Unifydrive Announces The Revolutionary UP6 And Highlights Milestones With The UT2 At Upcoming CES Creator’S Connect Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyDrive, a leading global brand in network-attached storage (NAS) technology, is excited to reveal its latest portable storage device: The UnifyDrive UP6, the world's first AI-driven NAS equipped with a Large Language Model (LLM) and the world's first Portable AI Tablet NAS . Combining portability, high performance, and AI-powered functionality, the UP6 delivers a tablet-like experience with unparalleled convenience.

Building on the success of its growing portfolio, UnifyDrive will also host an exclusive event on January 8 to showcase its acclaimed UT2, a versatile NAS solution tailored for not only content creators but also general users, demonstrating the company's four years of relentless innovation and dedication to redefining data storage.

UP6: A New Era of Portable NAS Technology

Portability doesn't mean giving up on performance either; the UP6 lets users access all the files with the convenience of super-fast local transfer speeds. Equipped with a 10 gigabit Ethernet interface and two 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 ports , the UP6 offers up to 8000MB/s transfer speeds. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with a built-in access point for group work.

The UP6 redefines portable NAS technology with its ability to support up to 48TB of storage , powered by a high-performance Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processor. Its one-click backup functionality for SD, TF, and CFe cards makes it a game-changer for videographers and photographers, enabling instant file transfers and backups. These files are accessible globally within seconds via Wi-Fi, ensuring seamless collaboration for remote teams.

The device features AI-powered file and document management including video AI and facial recognition, natural language search, and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) search, enabling users to search for files-including photos and videos-based on people, content, text, or other details. This advanced capability is powered by fully local, on-device AI models , ensuring enhanced privacy and security without relying on cloud services.

The UP6 brings a new level of convenience and performance to NAS technology, featuring a built-in battery for on-the-go file transfers and UPS functionality when docked. Its USB Type-C Power Delivery compatibility means users can rely on the same charger for laptops, phones, and the UP6, making it ideal for travel, and its HDR display allows for independent on-device access and real-time monitoring.

“The era of bulky, unattractive, slow, plastic NASes hidden in networking closets is over. The UP6 lets you bring your data with you, offering unmatched portability and power for the most demanding workflows - today and tomorrow,” said Bin Yuan, founder of UnifyDrive.

Pricing and availability for the UP6 will be revealed later this year.

Celebrating the UT2: A Milestone in Portable NAS Innovation

UnifyDrive will also shine a spotlight on the UT2, the world's first portable NAS that combines unmatched data-sharing capabilities with high-performance storage. Since its launch, the UT2 has been hailed as a transformative tool for content creators, photographers, videographers, and professionals who require reliable, portable data solutions.

“The UT2 has exceeded our expectations as a portable NAS solution that transforms data management for modern lifestyles,” said Bin Yuan .“We're thrilled to celebrate its success and share its continued impact with the CES audience.”

Join Us at CES 2025

UnifyDrive invites media, partners, and users to join its CES 2025 showcase, where the UP6 will be unveiled and the UT2 celebrated as a milestone in portable NAS innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of both products and discover how they transform workflows for creatives, small businesses, and enterprise users alike.



About UnifyDrive

UnifyDrive is a global leader in NAS technology with the philosophy of“Expand Your Data Universe.” Combining cutting-edge AI and data storage technologies, UnifyDrive delivers smarter, more secure, and user-friendly solutions. Focused on transforming traditional storage into intelligent, tailored services, UnifyDrive empowers users worldwide with advanced, versatile NAS products. For more information, visit .

