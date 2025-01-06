Los Angeles Film School Alumni Are Among The Many Celebrated At The 82Nd Annual Golden Globes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Talented graduates make significant marks across television and in another breakthrough year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School

kicks off the year celebrating extraordinary alumni achievements with seven alumni credited on five Golden Globe-winning projects, which won a total of nine awards .

"These accolades are a phenomenal celebration of our alumni's diverse talent and individual contributions to the industry," said Jackie Otero, alumni relations manager for the L.A. Film School. "Our alumni continue to prove that the hands-on, industry-integrated curriculum we've developed provides students with the precise skills, network, and practical experience needed to transform their creative passion into professional success."

The impressive roster of nominated projects spans multiple genres and mediums, including "The Bear," "Wicked," "Shogun," "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," "Inside Out 2," "A Complete Unknown," "Dune Part Two," "Moana 2," "Hacks," "Twisters," and more. In total, L.A. Film School alumni garnered 43 nominations, with 19 individuals credited on 17 projects for this year's Golden Globes. This achievement alone underscores the school's comprehensive approach to entertainment education across film, television, animation, and sound production.

Alumni featured on works that received awards during yesterday's ceremony include:



John Creed (recording arts, 2012) served as a dialogue editor on "Shogun," which won the four awards it was nominated for, including best television series - drama.

Brice Bradley (film, 2008), gaffer, Yermin (Randy) Garcia (film, 2011), key grip, and Jamiel VanOver (film, 2010), first assistant camera, all served on "Hacks," which took home two awards, including best television series - musical or comedy.

Mikaela Padilla (audio production, 2022) worked as a foley mixer on "Wicked," which won for cinematic and box office achievement.

Devon Rush (film, 2016) was a matte painter on "The Bear," which won an award for its lead actor performance. Bernard Lipscomb (film, 2011) was credited as second assistant camera on "True Detective: Night Country," which won an award for its lead actress performance.

This year's class of winners for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes proves the Los Angeles Film School continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing creative talent that makes meaningful contributions to the global entertainment landscape.

For more information on The Los Angeles Film School or The Los Angeles Recording School, visit lafilm .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY

and Oscar

nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit or call 323.860.0789.

