Saexploration Finalizes Acquisition Of Inapril AS, Improving Services For Global Seismic Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

SAExploration Holdings, ("SAExploration") announced that it has completed the of Norway-based global seismic leader inApril AS ("inApril").



"This acquisition is a milestone in global seismic technology.

SAExploration is a natural home for inApril's innovation and industry-leading technology," said SAExploration CEO Forrest Burkholder. "We were drawn to

inApril for the same reasons we use inApril for our own global projects.

inApril shares our values of maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer commitment, prioritizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability."

SAExploration Chairman Ken Tubman added, "The combination will lead to growth, innovation, and shared success, paving the way for broader applications in global markets. We will continue to create extraordinary opportunities for our clients, our employees, and our shareholders."

inApril will operate as a separate business unit of SAExploration and will continue to provide its popular inApril products and technology in support of seismic operators around the world.

As part of the combination, former inApril Chairman Paal E. Johnsen has joined the SAExploration Board of Directors.

About SAE

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and support services in every part of the world. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE also provides logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, including major IOCs, NOCs, and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence throughout the world. .

About inApril

inApril is an innovative seabed seismic equipment supplier, delivering ocean bottom nodes (OBN) and fully automated OBN back deck handling systems.

inApril's solutions offer a step change in the safe and efficient operation of seabed seismic surveys by providing cost-effective technology options needed for exploring and developing the world's hydrocarbon reserves. inApril is based in Norway, with offices in Bergen, Trondheim and Oslo. .

For more information, contact [email protected]



SOURCE SAExploration

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED