Retired Colonel Dr. Jek Tan To Share His Remarkable Journey In Upcoming 2025 Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Retired Colonel Dr. Jek Sen Tan, a noted cybersecurity expert and veteran of the US Army, will release his memoir,“First Singaporean- born American Hero,”

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Retired Colonel Dr. Jek Tan , a distinguished cybersecurity expert and veteran of the US Army, has announced the upcoming release of his long-awaited memoir,“First Singaporean-born American Hero,” which will be out in late 2025. The will chronicle Dr. Tan's inspiring journey from his roots in Singapore to serving as a decorated American hero and visionary leader in the fields of cybersecurity, psychology, and ageing wellness. This is a truly unique story, and people have a lot to learn from Dr. Tan's unique journey through life. His journey began in Singapore, but his life ended up taking a profound turn on a fateful black day that history will forever remember in infamy: September 11, 2001. This was a tragedy for everyone, but Dr. Tan was affected by the events on 9/11 on a deeply personal level. Driven by a sense of grief after his best friend, James, was killed during the tragic attacks on the Twin Towers, Dr Tan decided to join the US Army. His service in military cyber operations earned him numerous accolades, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and the prestigious Presidential Service Badge for his critical contributions to the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM).Dr Tan stands out as a genuine pioneer in the realm of digital warfare, having made significant contributions to the field of cybersecurity and defence. Throughout his illustrious career, he has been instrumental in orchestrating counter-cyberattack missions that have mitigated immediate threats and fortified national cybersecurity infrastructures against a backdrop of increasingly sophisticated cyber adversaries. His expertise has played a critical role in shaping strategies that adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare, where battles are increasingly fought in the digital domain. Recognised as a global thought leader, Dr Tan has been sought after for his insight on a myriad of complex cyber threats, ranging from state-sponsored attacks to intricate cybercriminal schemes. Moreover, he has proactively advocated for infrastructure protection, emphasising the importance of safeguarding vital systems and data. Dr Tan's work involves the seamless integration of machine learning technologies to enhance predictive capabilities and bolster defences against emerging digital challenges. His forward-thinking approach and innovative solutions consistently place him at the forefront of this critical field, ensuring that nations are equipped to meet the demands of an interconnected digital age.After completing his service in the military, Dr Tan embarked on a new journey as an entrepreneur, leveraging his extensive expertise to tackle pressing real-world challenges. He is the CEO of two innovative companies: BeKind Solutions Pte Ltd and Age Gracefully Global Ltd. Through these organisations, Dr. Tan is passionately dedicated to improving the well-being of the ageing population, recognising the unique challenges seniors face today. In the book,“First Singaporean-born American Hero,” readers will have the fantastic opportunity to gain unique insights into Dr. Tan's extraordinary path, exploring his resilience, leadership, and vision for a better future. This powerful narrative celebrates the spirit of service, sacrifice, and hope, inspiring audiences across the globe.“I just want my story to be told,” says Dr. Tan.“My journey-from a Singaporean boy to becoming an American soldier and entrepreneur-reflects the power of perseverance, unity, and purpose. I hope this book inspires others to embrace their paths, no matter how unconventional they seem.” Don't miss out on“First Singaporean-born American Hero,” which will be available in late 2025 on Penguin Random House.

