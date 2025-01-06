Kickstart 2025 With SHORE Seaweed Chips, Now Available Nationwide At Aldi This Veganuary!
SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Co. (SHORE) has secured a major deal to have its multi-award-winning Seaweed Chips stocked in Aldi stores across the whole of the UK this January.
Following a series of successful promotions in Aldi Scotland, SHORE Chips will feature in Aldi's middle aisle across the UK as part of the Veganuary month-long celebration. The promotion, which started on 29th December will include a special offer of £1.49 on SHORE's Great Taste Award-winning 80g Sweet Sriracha flavour, as well as the newly released 80g Salt & Balsamic flavour.
“We're thrilled that Aldi UK has chosen to feature our Shore Chips for Veganuary,” says Keith Paterson, Co-founder of SHORE.“With healthy resolutions in full swing, it's the perfect time to try something new that supports both a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable world-all while tasting fantastic.”
SHORE's mission is to make seaweed a leading sustainable food of the future, offering delicious products that are not only better for you but also better for the planet. The crisps champion local Scottish seaweed, a naturally regenerative food source packed with essential nutrients like iodine, gut-friendly fibre, and antioxidants.
Beyond celebrating this local superfood, SHORE has earned multiple accolades for flavour, including two Great Taste Awards, a Great British Food Award, a World Food Innovation Award, and most recently, two wins at last year's Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.
