Wilmington's Eastside To Unveil Eastside Thrive Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, in collaboration with Healthy Communities Delaware, Central Baptist Community Development Corporation, and local partners, is proud to announce the official reveal of the Eastside Thrive Neighborhood Revitalization Plan on Wednesday, January 8, 2024. The plan marks a significant milestone in efforts to improve neighborhood conditions, infrastructure, and overall quality of life in Wilmington's historic Eastside neighborhood. The event will feature a two-part celebration designed to engage both media and community stakeholders.

1. Press Conference

Date: January 8, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Maurice Pritchett Sr Academy, 600 E 7th St, Wilmington

Local officials, community leaders, and stakeholders will share highlights of the Eastside Thrive Plan, including key goals, partnerships, and next steps for revitalizing the neighborhood. Media representatives are invited to attend and capture this important announcement.

2. Community Banquet

Date: January 8, 2025

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Location: Herlihy Wilmington Housing Authority Building, 320 E. 5th St, Wilmington

Attendees will learn more about the project's long-term vision and engage in meaningful discussions about the neighborhood's future. Local officials and community stakeholders will share insights, while attendees enjoy a meal in the company of their neighbors and leaders.

“The Eastside Thrive Plan represents more than revitalization-it symbolizes hope, opportunity, and unity for the Eastside neighborhood,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.“This plan is the product of collaboration and shared commitment to creating a thriving, sustainable community for generations to come.”

The Eastside Thrive Neighborhood Revitalization Plan has been made possible through funding from Healthy Communities Delaware and the dedicated efforts of local partners and stakeholders committed to strengthening Wilmington's Eastside.“Healthy Communities Delaware was proud to support the collaboration between organizations and residents in the Eastside to create this revitalization plan,” said Kate Dupont Phillips, Executive Director of Healthy Communities Delaware.“The plan centers around all the things that people and communities need to thrive – the Vital Conditions for Health & Well-Being from housing and meaningful work opportunities, to belonging and civic muscle, and more. The Eastside Thrive plan will provide a roadmap for investments in community-driven priorities, which will be implemented by many partnering organizations. Healthy Communities Delaware will continue to invest in the Eastside, and we welcome other investors to join us to bring this plan to life.”

“Central Baptist Community Development Corporation (CBCDC) believes Eastside residents and stakeholders have the vision and ability to transform our community,” said Rev. Dr. T. S. Keeling, President and CEO of CBCDC.“This community-conceived plan will create a more stable, safe, and vibrant Eastside while fostering pride and enthusiasm.”

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) has built over 305 homes and served over 1,000 families in Wilmington and New Castle County. Committed to changing lives and landscapes, HFHNCC builds homes and provides affordable housing solutions for low-income families, engages residents in improving their neighborhoods, provides free critical home repairs to preserve existing homeownership, works with seniors so they can safely age in place, and conducts financial literacy and home maintenance education for families in our homeownership program.

