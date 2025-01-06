Acer's New Swift Go And Aspire Vero 16 Laptops Feature New Intel Core Ultra 200H Series Processors And Sustainable Designs

A CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree, the carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 is the world's first laptop made with bio-based oyster shell material. New 5G and Wi-Fi 7 mobile connectivity devices also announced.

Acer Swift Go series laptops feature lightweight designs with 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch displays, powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200H series processors with Intel ArcTM graphics and onboard AI tools.

Aspire Vero 16 laptop is committed to carbon neutrality throughout its lifecycle[1], it features a chassis of which more than 70% is made from a blend of post-consumer recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material[2], and is made with an easy-to-repair design. It has been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree for 2025.

The Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi brings high-speed 5G network access in over 135 countries, with up to 28 hours of internet connection and the ability to connect with up to 20 devices simultaneously. The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle delivers speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps with tri-band technology and includes MLO+ multi-link switching to minimize network lag and support load balancing.

Acer today announced refreshes to the well-rounded Swift Go series and the eco-friendly Aspire Vero 16 laptops, combining enhanced

computing performance, power efficiency, stunning displays, and sustainable designs in the evolving AI PC era.

The Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 laptops offer seamless productivity and adaptability in any work environment, with streamlined AI task execution and multi-day battery life, wrapped in ultra-thin and light designs. Available with 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch display configurations, these laptops deliver striking visuals to complement their eye-catching exteriors.

The Aspire Vero 16, a carbon-neutral laptop and the world's first to incorporate bio-based oyster shell material[3], now features a chassis made from a combination of more than 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and bio-based material[2]. The bold innovation from Acer offers a sustainable laptop option without compromising performance or durability. All the new laptop devices are equipped with Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200H series processors and built-in Intel® ArcTM graphics built-in, engineered to scale accelerated AI performance and maximize efficiency for work and creation.

Mobile workers will also appreciate the new Acer Connect 5G mobile Wi-Fi and Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi dongle, providing high-speed internet connections anywhere, anytime.

"Acer is committed to pushing technological boundaries while maintaining our dedication to sustainability," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The refreshed Swift Go and Aspire Vero laptops, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, embody our vision of delivering high-performance, eco-friendly products that meet our customers' evolving needs."

"With the new Intel Core Ultra processors, we are raising the bar for thin-and-light AI PCs with new levels of CPU compute, a significant leap in graphics with Intel Arc, and incredible enhanced AI performance across the platform," said David Feng, Vice President and General Manager, Client Segments, Client Computing Group at Intel. "The new Swift Go and Vero laptops are beautiful examples of what's possible from the decades long collaboration between Intel and Acer."

Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14: Power and Portability Redefined

The new Swift Go 16

(SFG16-73/T) and Swift Go 14

(SFG14-74/T) cater to modern users who demand performance, portability, and appealing visuals on their laptops. Powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200H series processors and Intel Arc graphics, these Swift Go laptops deliver up to 99 total on-device AI TOPS for efficient handling of demanding projects and up to 27.5 hours of video playback[4]. With up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB[5]

of M.2 SSD storage, they ensure smooth multitasking and ample file storage.

A series

of AI-powered tools available makes working and creating effortless. The everyday AI companion with Microsoft Copilot brings inspiration, creativity, and instant answers to help users focus and accomplish tasks quickly. Acer LiveArtTM 2.0 enhances casual creative projects, while Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 and Aer PurifiedViewTM 2.0 refine online communication. These AI features are accessible through the versatile AcerSenseTM app.

The 16- and 14-inch devices deliver stunning displays with 3K OLED display or 2K IPS touchscreen options, with VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe® 2.0 certification on the OLED panel for vibrant colors and helping reduce the potential of eye strain during prolonged usage. Their slim, portable designs with refined laser-etched covers complement their refined visual appearance and allow the laptops to open to a full 180 degrees, adapting to various working styles. The multi-control touchpads enable precise media and video call control, offering flexibility and ease of use.

The Swift Go laptops also include the latest features and ports for productivity. Wi-Fi 7 technology and Bluetooth 5.4 provide faster and more reliable connectivity, while their 1440p QHD IR cameras with DTS:X® Ultra technology make conferencing experiences more realistic. Security features such as facial recognition, a fingerprint reader, privacy shutters, and the AI-assisted Acer User SensingTM 2.0 that detects the users' presence protect the devices against unwanted access. Users would also appreciate the flexibility of dual ThunderboltTM 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot, along with the use of PCR materials and recycled packaging on the EPEAT Gold-registered devices[6].

Aspire Vero 16: Sustainability Meets Performance

Acer's sustainability efforts are exemplified with the latest Aspire Vero 16

(AV16-71P). This laptop has remained committed to carbon neutrality throughout its lifecycle[1]. It has also increased the usage of PCR and bio-based materials by more than 70%[2] on the chassis compared to its previous model. Other design details reflect the Vero line's eco-conscious identity, including its ocean-bound plastic touchpad, reduced PET thickness, and easy-to-repair design, ensuring a reduced environmental footprint. The durable MIL-STD-810H-certified chassis can withstand daily use while maintaining a sleek, modern look and feel.

The Aspire Vero 16 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors supported by up to 32 GB of memory and up to 2 TB of storage, offering robust performance for all computing needs. The "green but mean" machine has revolutionized sustainability and performance in today's mobile AI PCs, earning recognition as a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree.

For work or entertainment, the Aspire Vero's 16-inch display brings clear, sharp images with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a wide aspect ratio thanks to slim bezels. Collaboration and security are enhanced with a high-resolution 1440P QHD webcam, privacy features, vital connectivity options in Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi and Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle

Acer's latest mobile Wi-Fi devices ensure users stay connected with ultra-fast internet anywhere, anytime. The Acer Connect M6E 5G mobile Wi-Fi

device, with SIM card, virtual SIM, and

SignalScan technology support, provides high-speed 5G network access in over 135 countries, eliminating the hassle of weak signals and dropped connections. The 8,000 mAh high-capacity battery supports fast-charging through a USB Type-C port, while users can enjoy up to 28 hours of uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity. Additionally, users can connect up to 20 devices simultaneously.

Reliable hot spot sharing with reduced network congestion is assured with 2x2 MIMO technology and Wi-Fi 6E 6 GHz band, whether it is working or gaming on the go. NFC touch-to-connect technology also enables instant connection to Wi-Fi with Android devices.

Built for travel, the mobile Wi-Fi device's durable yet lightweight structure fits easily into pockets. Tested IP68-rated durability and dust protection technology can resist water immersion of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Enterprise-level data security is also ensured with advanced WPA 3 encryption, firewalls, SIM lock, and VPN support.

The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle delivers congestion-free Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps (6 GHz) with tri-band technology. With USB Type-A and a base with USB Type-C connector, flexible installation plus faster transfer speeds are possible through direct plug-and-play. Despite its size, the powerful dongle can support Wi-Fi 7 BE6500 combined throughput across all bands (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz). MLO+ empowers applications to select the best wireless access points, maximizing the efficiency of wireless performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-73) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 949.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,299, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,599.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-74) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,249, and in Australia in April, starting at AUD 2,399.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-71P)

will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 799.99, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,199.

The Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 249, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 249.

The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 Dongle will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 79, and in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

