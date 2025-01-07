Tsuge Pipe And L.A. Poche Forge Global Strategic Partnership For The Production And Marketing Of Perique Tobacco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This is an exciting extension of the Perique story and a significant additional way of preserving this traditional product's long history beyond our facility in Convent, Louisiana," said Mark S. Ryan, owner of L.A. Poche' Perique Tobacco of Smithfield, North Carolina who will also be providing technical support and proprietary process instructions to the new venture. L.A. Poche' Perique Tobacco will also continue production of Perique tobacco from Louisiana for their traditional customers.



Sab Tsuge, Chief Executive Officer of Tsuge Pipe Company in Tokyo, said "The partnership with Mark Ryan represents a significant step in our ongoing goal of producing only the highest quality and most unique products in our industry. We are very proud to move into this new production process, which is consistent in quality with our other product lines, particularly our artisan handmade smoking pipes." From the Tsuge Pipe side, Hiro Mitsui, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brad Abrams, Director of Research and Development will work with Mark Ryan to ensure that all details surrounding this demanding process are followed precisely. "We have been testing and developing the necessary techniques at our facility in Laos over the last two years. We feel we are now fully ready to enter the global market with this rare and unique product", said Hiro Mitsui, President of Tsuge Pipe.



About Tsuge Pipe

Tsuge Pipe Company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, produces the finest line of artisan handmade smoking pipes which are marketed worldwide. In addition, Tsuge Pipe produces numerous high quality tobacco smoking products at its facility in southern Laos which are sold throughout Japan and in other Asian markets. Tsuge Pipe Company is a well-known historically centered Japanese family business. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About L.A. Poche

L.A. Poche' Perique Tobacco, headquartered in Smithfield, North Carolina, produces the rare Perique tobacco at its facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana. Following hundreds of years of Perique history, L.A. Poche' Perique Tobacco continues to be the oldest fully licensed and certified producer in the United States. The Perique tobacco from this facility is marketed primarily in the United States, the European Union, and Central America. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

