Over 950 War-Damaged Medical Facilities Restored In Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 950 war-damaged medical facilities have been restored.

“In different regions of Ukraine, 963 medical facilities have already been fully or partially restored. Of these, 593 facilities have been fully restored and another 370 have been partially restored,” the report says.

Most medical facilities have been restored in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

According to the Ministry of Health, the full-scale war has resulted in damage to 1,971 medical facilities and the complete destruction of another 300.

Hospitals in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most significant losses. It is currently impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, Russia has damaged 233 ambulances, destroyed 273 and seized 80 ambulances.