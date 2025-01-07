Zepp Health To Showcase Groundbreaking Innovations At CES Pepcom & Showstoppers Media Events

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CES -- Zepp Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in health and smart wearables, is thrilled to announce its participation in the CES Pepcom and ShowStoppers events. These exclusive platforms will unveil Zepp Health's latest smart wearables and health advancements, designed to empower individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives.

Zepp Health is on a mission to empower people with intelligent healthcare tools that help them take charge of their well-being. Its innovative products integrate fitness, nutrition, health, productivity, and overall wellness to meet the demands of modern lifestyles. With millions of users in over 90 countries, Zepp Health combines advanced technology and a robust ecosystem to enhance its fitness and wellness brand, Amazfit, and its hearing solutions brand, Zepp Clarity.

From monitoring fitness and sleep to providing nutrition insights through Amazfit, and advanced hearing solutions with Zepp Clarity, Zepp Health supports every step of life's journey, helping individuals achieve balance and fulfillment. Future innovations, like seamless connectivity between Zepp Clarity hearing aids and Amazfit smartwatches via Zepp OS, will deliver unparalleled integration for a holistic wellness experience.

What Zepp Health Will Showcase

1. Amazfit Active 2 Smartwatch Series: The Everyday Smartwatch - The perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts and multitaskers, this series offers:



Zepp CoachTM : AI-driven personalized fitness plans tailored to individual goals.

Zepp FlowTM : A powerful voice assistant for effortless interaction and control. Over 160+ sports modes, extended battery life, and premium design options for every lifestyle.

2. Amazfit V1TAL Prototype: Your Personal Nutritionist and Lifestyle Companion - Revolutionizing dietary management and lifestyle enhancement, the Amazfit V1TAL (pronounced "Amaz-fit Vee-TAL") features:



Advanced Nutritional Tracking : Real-time meal analysis via automated sensors and personalized dietary recommendations.

High-Definition Video Capture : Wearable or desk-mounted for recording life's special moments.

AI-Powered Assistant : Enhances productivity and wellness while keeping users connected. Zepp Ecosystem Integration : Syncs seamlessly with the Zepp App for holistic fitness, sleep, and nutrition tracking.

When launched, the V1TAL will integrate with the Zepp App's Food Log feature, enabling real-time meal analysis with a simple photo and providing personalized nutritional insights.

3. Revamped Zepp App - The revamped Zepp App 9 now includes:



Zepp CoachTM : Intelligent fitness tracking and recovery recommendations.

Zepp Aura : AI-driven sleep tracking and personalized wellness reports. Food Log : Instant meal analysis for nutritional insights, complementing Amazfit V1TAL's features.

4. Health Solutions for Women Powered by Wild - In collaboration with Wild, Amazfit Active devices now offer:



Tailored health and fitness insights for women's unique hormonal cycles. Personalized recovery and fitness recommendations, addressing the gender gap in health technology.

5. Zepp Clarity Pixie: Nearly Invisible Hearing Aids - Addressing the global hearing loss epidemic, Zepp Clarity Pixie delivers:



Pitch-perfect sound clarity for superior hearing experiences.

A sleek, nearly invisible design for comfort and confidence. Features to keep users connected and improve quality of life.

Event Details

Experience these innovations firsthand:



Pepcom : January 6th, 6–10 PM, Caesars Palace. CES ShowStoppers : January 7th, 6–10 PM, Bellagio.

These events provide media professionals with the opportunity to explore Zepp Health's integrated solutions for fitness, sleep, nutrition, hearing, and productivity, creating a comprehensive wellness ecosystem.

Why Zepp Health?

Zepp Health addresses critical global health challenges:



1.4 billion adults at risk of chronic diseases due to physical inactivity.

62% of adults experience inadequate sleep. 2.5 billion people are projected to suffer hearing loss by 2050.

Inspired by its tagline, "Empowering Health, Inspiring Joy," Zepp Health continues to create wellness solutions that are accessible, personalized, and transformative.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit .

