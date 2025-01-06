Lack Of Parking Space Causes Traffic Snarls In Kunduz

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents of the capital of northern Kunduz say the lack of parking lots has caused traffic congestion and created problems for the people.

They called on the interim to implement the city's master plan and establish parking facilities for vehicles.

According to information, Kunduz city was designed to accommodate 50,000 people, but now more than 400,000 people live in the city.

Some residents say due to the increasing number of in recent years, traffic congestion has worsened.

Sayed Anamullah, a resident of Kunduz city, told Pajhwok:“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to widen roads because traffic congestion is very high. The master plan should be implemented, the population is also very large, and parking spaces for vehicles should be built.”

Jamaluddin, another resident, said:“We see a lot of congestion in the city, and we hope the master plan will be implemented in the new year. Our request is that parking lots should be built.”

Other residents also expressed similar views and urged the government to address this issue.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin Sahak, public relations manager at Kunduz Municipality, said they were working to begin implementing a part of the city's master plan next year and widen several roads in the city.

He added:“Next year, we plan to widen two public roads; the goal of this work is to expand the city. Gradually, as these two roads are widened, traffic congestion will decrease, and the master plan will slowly be implemented.”

The preliminary survey for the master plan of Kunduz city was previously initiated by the Prime Minister's Office.

