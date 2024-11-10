Scholz claims that Ukraine aid caused government collapse

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that the refusal of Finance Christian Lindner to support a budget plan that would increase aid to Ukraine was a key factor in the collapse of Germany’s ruling coalition. On Wednesday, Scholz dismissed Lindner, leader of the pro-business Free Party (FDP), which is part of Germany’s 'Traffic Light' coalition alongside the Social Democrats and Greens. The conflict came to a head after coalition members failed to reach an agreement on how to address a multibillion-euro shortfall in the 2024 budget and revive Germany’s struggling economy.



At a press conference, Scholz explained that his proposed budget included measures to reduce energy costs, protect jobs in the automotive sector, and attract investment to Germany, alongside increasing support for Ukraine as it faces a harsh winter. Scholz emphasized that Germany needed to send a strong signal of reliability to the world, particularly after Donald Trump’s election victory. He criticized Lindner for failing to back these proposals, stating that the finance minister's behavior was no longer tolerable for the country.



Following the coalition breakdown, Scholz now leads a minority government and is set to face a vote of confidence in January, which could trigger early elections in March. Reports have suggested that Lindner, citing budgetary constraints, had urged the Defense Ministry to reduce military aid to Ukraine, with Germany already planning to cut its assistance to Kyiv by half in 2024 and 2025. Russia has condemned Western military aid to Ukraine, arguing it prolongs the conflict and imposes unnecessary financial burdens.

