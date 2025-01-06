Jordan's Anti-Narcotics Push Nets 25,260 Cases In 2024 Amid Expanded Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) ramped up its crackdown on drug trafficking in 2024, carrying out high-stakes operations and dismantling international smuggling networks.The department handled 25,260 cases involving 38,782 individuals last year, as it intensified efforts to stem the flow of narcotics into the kingdom."We expanded our reach with new branches, enhanced technology, and stronger coordination with security and military partners," said Brig. Hassan Qudah, the department's director.He credited royal support, including visits and resources from King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein, for bolstering morale and operational capacity.Record Seizures in the War on DrugsThe AND reported record-breaking seizures in 2024, including 27.5 million Captagon pills, 3,000 kilograms of hashish, and significant amounts of marijuana, crystal meth, and heroin.In collaboration with Jordan's armed forces and international partners, the department took down global syndicates and captured traffickers tied to organized crime.To ensure decisive legal action, the AND worked closely with Jordan's State Security Court, which handles narcotics cases with what Al-Qudah described as "fairness and resolve."Expanding the Fight Against TraffickingIn response to growing challenges, the department expanded its footprint by opening branches like the Wadi Araba unit and launching specialized SWAT teams for rapid-response operations.For 2025, the department plans to establish a regional training center to equip personnel from partner countries with advanced anti-narcotics techniques.Tech-driven innovations also played a role, with the introduction of electronic monitoring systems to track drug-related activities on websites and social media.Prevention and TreatmentAlongside enforcement, the AND focused on prevention through a new National Strategy for Drug Prevention, developed in collaboration with 36 organizations.On the treatment front, the department's rehabilitation center in Arjan provided care for 744 individuals in 2024. The facility, which offers free and confidential treatment, partners with the Ministry of Health to ensure comprehensive care.The department, which has lost eight officers in the line of duty, continues to emphasize community engagement in combating drug abuse. "Citizens are essential partners in this fight," Qudah said, urging the public to report suspicious activities while assuring confidentiality.Jordan's anti-narcotics efforts reflect a growing regional and international emphasis on collaboration and innovation to combat the evolving challenges of the drug trade.