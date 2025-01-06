OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A NEW CYBER AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) – today announced that it is forming a new underwriting subsidiary to provide and Errors and Omission (E&O) insurance products. The new company, Old Republic Cyber, Inc., will focus on providing specialized Cyber- and Technology-related coverage and will be led by CJ Pruzinsky as President and Kevin McGowan as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. A of William Paterson University, Mr. Pruzinsky has 18 years of cyber underwriting experience with AIG, Beazley, and, most recently, Resilience.

A graduate of Miami University, Mr. McGowan has 15 years of cyber underwriting experience with Ace, Beazley, and, most recently, Resilience.

In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, ORI's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, "We are excited to have both CJ and Kevin join Old Republic and expand our underwriting expertise and appetite into new lines of coverage that align with our specialty strategy and our focus on underwriting excellence. We look forward to leveraging both CJ's and Kevin's leadership and industry knowledge with the Old Republic brand, resources, and financial strength."

Old Republic Cyber will be the seventh new specialty company that Old Republic has launched in the last nine years, adding further diversification, depth, and talent to the Old Republic General Insurance Group.

About

Old

Republic





Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management

services

for

a

wide

variety

of

coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.