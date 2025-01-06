“Hot Mics With Billy Bush” Debuts January 13 With Exclusive Audio Streaming Live On Tunein

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The talk and opinion show features in-depth conversations on today's hot mic topics with cultural icons and newsmakers with full available on YouTube.com/@HotMicsWithBillyBush

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, today announced the launch of“Hot Mics with Billy Bush,” featuring Billy's hot takes on the hot-button issues in the American Zeitgeist of sports, politics, entertainment, tech and pop culture. Billy has 24 years of experience in entertainment and a record to set straight, which he will do on day one.

Funny, honest and provocative,“Hot Mics” will engage with a host of relevant voices: A-list stars, politicians both loathed and loved but shaping our world today, tastemakers, lightning rods, sports icons and tech barons.

Twice weekly, mics will be hot with conversations that take listeners behind the scenes of a given cultural moment. Available via TuneIn,“Hot Mics with Billy Bush” debuts Monday, Jan. 13, with a super hot, no-holds-barred explanation of how this show got its name, and later in the week, on Wednesday, the show welcomes its first guest, Megyn Kelly.

“Every week, I'll be diving deep into culture-shaping moments, offering listeners a raw, unfiltered take on today's biggest stories. Oh, and the only person that can cancel me is me,” said Billy reflecting on his newfound freedom.

Billy has spent his career interviewing the most influential celebrities and cultural icons of the time. He was a primary anchor on Access Hollywood for more than a decade before joining the Today Show as a co-host in 2016. He is now the sole anchor of the syndicated TV show EXTRA. But all roads have led to this:“Hot Mics with Billy Bush” premiering Monday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on TuneIn.

The show is executive produced by three-time Emmy award winner Rob K. Silverstein, Billy's Executive Producer at “Access Hollywood.” Steve Harding will join Silverstein as the Co-Executive Producer. Silverstein says,“There are no gatekeepers. No guard rails. The gloves are off. Be ready to see and hear Billy at his best.”

“Billy brings years of on-air radio and entertainment experience that sets the stage for a highly engaging show,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“TuneIn is an ideal distribution partner with a built-in audience for content creators who care about producing high-quality content and entertaining listening experiences.”

TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn's technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

The show airs live twice weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET on TuneIn at and available on-demand via all major podcast platforms. Full video is available at .

To learn more about TuneIn, please visit .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at .

CONTACT: Media Contact for TuneIn: Angela Petersen ...